Gold makeup is definitely one of the most versatile, classic and luxurious makeup looks, and when it’s updated with a fresh touch of bright color, the result is more than irresistible and tempting. As gold eye makeup is so stunning in itself, it’s best to use the second vibrant color under your eye, creating a lovely, playful contrast that talks about your creativity and frisky character. Since makeup tutorials are a trustful source of inspiration and also help you master your makeup application skills, we suggest you take a look at the fab gold makeup tutorial with blue under-eye liner!

How to Create Gold Eye Makeup with Blue Under-Eye Liner

For this gold makeup tutorial with blue under-eye liner, make sure you fetch the following makeup products and tools:

• A makeup base, a concealer, foundation and a powder

• A blush

• An eyebrow kit

• Eye primer and a gold base

• Eyeshadows in gold, matte brown and blue

• Blue and black eyeliners

• Black Mascara

• False Eyelashes

• A nude lip liner and a peachy lipstick

• Makeup brushes

So let’s go glittering and bright by starting to create the gold makeup look with blue under-eye liner!

Step 1: On a fresh face, apply a makeup base and then your foundation. Finish off your facial makeup with a powder and a blush. As a final touch, use a highlighter to add a shine to your face.

Step 2: Create the perfect bushy eyebrows with the help of a brow kit in a color closer to your natural brow tone. We have used E.L.F. brow kit in dark.

Step 3: Prime your lids (Too Faced Shadow Insurance) and then apply a shimmery gold base (Maybelline Color Tattoo in 45 Bold Gold).

Step 4: Apply a gold eyeshadow all over your lids (Half Baked from the Urban Decay Naked Palette).



Step 5: Apply a matte brown eyeshadow on your crease line and blend it well with the gold. We have used Buck from the Urban Decay Naked Palette.

Step 6: For a more defined crease line, apply a darker brown eyeshadow especially to the outer part of it (Darkhorse from the Urban Decay Naked Palette).

Step 7: Highlight the inner corner of the eye and the area under the brow with a light shimmery eyeshadow (Virgin from the Urban Decay Naked Palette).

Step 8: Now, it’s time to go bright and playful! Apply a deep blue eyeliner to your waterline (Cream Eyeliner from the Beauty UK Combo Disco Palette).

Step 9: Make your under-eye blue color more eye-catching by using a blue eyeshadow on your lower lid (from the Sleek Sunset Palette).

Step 10: Apply a black eyeliner and then a few coats of black mascara for more dramatic eyes.



Step 11: In case you want to have thicker and longer eyelashes, apply falsies (Red Cherry #43).

Step 12: Since your lust-worthy eyes are the center in your look, make your lips more subdued by applying a nude lip liner (Flormar Waterproof Lip Liner #201) and then a peachy nude lipstick (Sleek Pout Paint in Minx).

Did you enjoy the gold makeup tutorial with blue under-eye liner? For more inspirational makeup looks, don’t forget to come back again and feel free to express your desire on what look you want us to create next!

Makeup by Evelina Paunescu for Fashionisers.com – All Rights Reserved

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: