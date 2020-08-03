Facial Hair On Men: What Are The Trends Today?

Men may be limited on the hair department compared with women, but this doesn’t mean that they’ve got no room to play around with different styles. When it comes to facial features, there’s something that men have and women don’t. A lot of facial hair! If you’re blessed with a lot of facial hair, the good news is that there are so many different styles that you can go for, too.

When you’ve found the right style for you, you can take on the entire day feeling like your best self! Plus, who knows, you might impress a girl or two. With the right tools, you can play around and try any of these trendy facial hairstyles:

Circle Beard

The circle beard suits those with a square face so that you can show off that strong jawline. A circle beard includes a chin patch and a mustache that forms a circle. This style is also known as the ‘door knocker.’

For a natural circle beard, you’ll need your hair to grow at least four weeks. If you wish to opt for a more tamed version, within two weeks, you can also start sporting this kind of hairstyle. To achieve the best results, however, it’s recommended that an expert trim your hair.

Clean Shaven

Clean-shaven means not sporting any beard at all. This is still trendy today, especially for those that prefer to have a clean cut. Perhaps these men don’t even like to have any hair at all, or the women in their life don’t like seeing it.

The clean-shaven style is very versatile, as you can choose to have it temporarily or permanently. For the former, you only need to have a regular cut done. For the latter, a better option is to use a hair laser removal device. Check out the best at-home devices from Groom And Style. By using this method, you don’t have to worry about regularly shaving your facial hair. Plus, regularly shaving it will only make it thicker and harder to maintain.

Balbo Beard

This is one of the most popular beard styles today. To give you an overall idea of how it looks, think of Iron Man. Yes, Robert Downey Jr.’s signature hairstyle that has girls swooning. However, not all men can be Iron Man. It would help if you had a narrow chin, for this style to look great on you.

To achieve the Balbo beard, you first have to start growing a full beard. That way, you have enough hair to start shaping. Then, use a good razor that you can trust and know how to handle. For the sides, the recommended razors to use would be a disposable or electric razor. To create the Balbo style, a straight razor works best.

Original ‘Stache

The original ‘stache is what’s most commonly known as the Mustache. While it may have taken a backseat in the men’s fashion and grooming industry, it’s now making a comeback. To wear this style well, you need to leave your hair to grow on the upper lip. This can help make it easier for you to provide contrast and to shape it. This style looks best when the rest of the face is clean-shaven.

The great thing about this style is that it suits most men. The distinguishing factor, however, is your style. This facial hairstyle works best for those men who prefer to dress smart than to be in sportswear and trainers the entire day.

Mutton Chops Beard

The mutton chops beard is also known as the side whiskers or sideburns. This kind of hairstyle best suits men that have a square or circular-shaped face.

To achieve the mutton chops beard, you must first let your moustache and sideburns grow. Keep the sideburns until they become quite fluffy. The only part for you to shave is that on your chin, up to your lower lip area.

3-Day Stubble Beard

The stubble beard is that style between a hair of full fuzz and a clean, shaven face. Think Jason Statham.

The stubble works for those men who can’t grow hair anymore or don’t want to grow a beard. It also looks great on a full face, as the lines on this kind of hairstyle create definition. Thus, it can stop the face from looking too circular.

The key to having a stubble beard is to let it grow until it gets itchy. Follow the lines made by your face’s bone structure, and let this guide you as to where to keep the stubble. For the rest of the area, shave it while it’s wet.

Conclusion

With this comprehensive list of facial hair trends to try for this year, you’ve got a lot more options for yourself. Just remember, however, that not all of these are going to suit your face type. If you’re unsure with anything, it’s best that you also ask for the advice of your hairdresser. The right style is going to add some oomph to your face and make you look like a fine and dapper gentleman.