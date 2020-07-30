The Biggest Post-Quarantine Hair Trends to Try Now

We all have big plans for our hair post-quarantine! The period of isolation has inspired many to redefine the relationship with their hair. Being on our own for months has left us with enough time to think about what we want to do next. Now that salons are open again, we asked around what are the most requested haircuts and dye jobs. Discover the hottest post-quarantine hair trends below.

Money Piece

Photo By @leaelui/Instagram

You must’ve seen the infamous money piece around. Brightly-hued strands around the frame are one of the most popular post-quarantine hair trends. This detail allows us to change up your look without committing to all-over hair color.