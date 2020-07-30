Makeup Artist Laura Jenkinson Turns Her Lips Into Disney Inspired Art

If your makeup fantasy can’t take you any further than classic smokey and cat eye looks and glam red lips, then we want you to check out makeup artist Laura Jenkinson’s Instagram account, where you’ll indulge into your childhood memories and dreams! Laura Jenkinson uses her own lips as a canvas for drawing various popular cartoon characters on her face, starting a real revolution in the makeup world. What makes this story so captivating and thrilling is that she draws those images in such a way that her mouth is the mouth of the popular cartoon characters, her teeth are their teeth, and it’s all just so natural-looking and wow-worthy!