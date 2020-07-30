Makeup Artist Laura Jenkinson Turns Her Lips Into Disney Inspired Art

laura-jenkinson-cartoon-lip-makeup-main-image-fashionisers
Prev1 of 3
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

If your makeup fantasy can’t take you any further than classic smokey and cat eye looks and glam red lips, then we want you to check out makeup artist Laura Jenkinson’s Instagram account, where you’ll indulge into your childhood memories and dreams! Laura Jenkinson uses her own lips as a canvas for drawing various popular cartoon characters on her face, starting a real revolution in the makeup world. What makes this story so captivating and thrilling is that she draws those images in such a way that her mouth is the mouth of the popular cartoon characters, her teeth are their teeth, and it’s all just so natural-looking and wow-worthy!

Makeup Artist Laura Jenkinson's Cartoon Lip Makeup

Makeup Artist Laura Jenkinson's Cartoon Lip Makeup

Prev1 of 3
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Armine Karapetyan
Armine is the founder of website-design-los-angeles.com and an avid fashion lover. When she's not busy examining the latest fashion trends and news, she's exploring a new style for herself or is pursuing new adventures and dreams. Find her on Google+, Twitter and LinkedIn.