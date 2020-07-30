Fewer things are harder than finding that fragrance that awakens your spirit. Here’s a guide on how to choose the right perfume for your body chemistry.

Are you looking to buy a new perfume, but aren’t quite sure which scent to choose?

We know what that’s like. Finding the perfect perfume can be a tough task. This is because your body’s unique chemistry, makes perfume can smell different on you than it does on somebody else.

So, how do you know which is right for you?

This guide will help you discover how to choose the right perfume for your body chemistry.

How to Choose the Right Perfume for your Body Chemistry

While choosing the right perfume for your body chemistry may sound like a daunting task, don’t worry, all you need is the right know-how. Here’s what you need to consider when choosing a perfume.

Your Skin Type

One of the biggest factors you need to take into consideration is your skin type.

Ask yourself: “Is my skin dry or oily?” The oilier your skin is, the less perfume you need to wear for the scent to be impactful. And, the longer the scent will linger on your skin.

Here’s what you need to know about each skin type.

Oily Skin

Our skin is made up of sebaceous glands that excrete sebum. This sebum makes its way to the surface of our skin through our hair follicles.

This sebum is what makes our skin look oily or not oily. The way this oily substance smells on our skin is affected by our diets, stress levels, lifestyle, and overall health.

In other words, the way this oily substance smells on your skin is completely unique to you. Therefore, when perfume mixes in with this oily substance, there’s no way of telling what the end result will be.

So, if you have oily skin, perfume tends to smell more distinct in your skin. This is why those with oily skin tend to go with softer perfume scents.

Dry Skin

If you have dry skin, perfume scents will dull on you very quickly. This is because your dry skin will quickly soak up and evaporate the fragrance.

This is why those with dry skin tend to handle stronger perfumes better. If you’re looking for a perfume with a strong and unique scent for your dry skin, then we suggest checking out this Thierry Mugler Alien refillable.

PH Balance

Another thing you want to consider when selecting a perfume is the pH level of your natural skin. Generally speaking, the better balanced your skin’s pH levels are, the better perfume will adhere to your skin and maintain it’s intended skin.

But, what exactly is a pH level? And, how do you figure out the pH level of your skin?

pH stands for “potential hydrogen”. pH levels explain the acid-to-alkaline ratio of something. If something has a pH of 1, it’s the most acidic. If it has a pH of 14, it’s the most alkaline.

An ideal pH level for skin is around 5.5. If it becomes too alkaline (above 5.5), then your skin will be very dry and sensitive.

Those who suffer from eczema tend to have a pH balance higher than 5.5. Skin that has a higher alkaline level of 5.5 is also more susceptible to wrinkles and sagging.

If your skin is too acidic (pH levels less than 4.5), than you’re more likely to suffer from acne, breakouts, and inflammation. In general, it’s much less common for skin to be too acidic.

In order to test the pH level of your skin, you should note how it feels after you wash it. If it’s smooth and soft, then that means your pH levels are in check. If it’s dry and tight, then that means your skin is too alkaline. If it’s slightly oily after you cleanse it, then that means it’s a bit too acidic.

In order to restore the pH balance of your skin so perfumes can easily adhere to it, make sure you’re moisturizing every day and wearing sunscreen. If you suffer from acne, speak to your dermatologist about getting on a prescription that can help control it.

Temperature

Another thing you want to pay attention to in terms of body chemistry is the temperature of your skin. By this, we don’t mean the temperature reading you get when you use a thermometer.

Instead, we’re talking about your basal body temperature, also known as your body heat. Is your skin normally warm to the touch or cold to the touch?

If you tend to have more body heat, then this means that perfumes will be more concentrated on you, and vice versa for those with colder skin.

Personal Preference

Of course, choosing the right perfume for your body chemistry also comes down to personal preference.

Oftentimes, the best way to figure out if a perfume is right for you is to spritz a sample on your body. Then, walk around with the perfume on for at least 10 minutes so it has a chance to mix in with your body chemistry. If you like the way the perfume smells after 10 minutes, then it’s a good option for you.

It’s also a good idea to read the perfume’s label so you can learn about its chemical composition as well as the most powerful notes in the perfume.

Are You Ready to Go Perfume Shopping?

Now that you know how to choose the right perfume for your body chemistry, it’s time to go shopping. With a little trial and error, you’ll soon have your signature scent.

Be sure to check back in with our blog for more perfume tips and tricks.