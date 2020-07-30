7 Easy Hairstyles for Natural Hair That’ll Get You Looking Fab

Rocking natural hair has a bunch of benefits, but you need to know how to style it. Check out these easy and fab-looking hairstyles for natural hair.

Wearing natural hair, unfortunately, isn’t always acceptable. Many women have struggled to have their hair seen as professional and acceptable in a corporate environment.

While some people may think hair is hair and your company has a right to dictate how you look professionally, it is, unfortunately, a civil rights issue.

In fact, in 2016, it was ruled acceptable to ban people who wear dreadlocks to work.

In this blog post, we’ll walk you through a few very easy hairstyles for natural hair. Whether you’re going to work or just to hang out with your friends, we’ve got you covered.

Read on for more.

Prepping for Wearing Your Hair Naturally

There are many different ways women like to prep their hair after they’ve gotten out of the shower to make their natural hair look fantastic. While we can’t tell you the best method for you, we can give you one of the classics: hair plopping for wavy hair.

This method is easy. Once you get out of the shower, use your regular hair products. Then, lay out a cotton t-shirt or a microfiber towel on your bed or counter. Line up your hair with the center of it and “plop” it onto the towel. Then, wrap up your hair, keeping it secure by tying the t-shirt or wrapping it with an elastic band.

Leave it there for at least 20 minutes, but some prefer to do it overnight. Once you take out the towel, you’ll have beautiful, natural and defined curls.

1. The Ponytail

Perhaps one of the easiest hairstyles in the history of womankind: the ponytail. Brush your hair back and secure it with a rubber band or elastic. You can use a product to gel it back and ensure you have baby hairs and flyaways all pulled back and secure.

You can make the pony high or low, and can always fluff it up for some extra volume.

2. The Bun

Also one of the easiest hairstyles on record, the bun can have a cool and relaxed vibe or a professional and no-nonsense vibe.

Gather all of your hair together in the back or on top of your head. You can then fluff it up and capture all of it with a hair elastic and hold it there. Or, you can create a low bun by twisting your hair and then rolling it around like a cinnamon bun and securing with bobby pins.

This one is so versatile that you can wear it while hanging out around the house or in a super-professional environment.

3. Loose Curls

Curlformers were created just a few years ago, and to put it mildly, people were shook. They make it super easy to create looser curls with a style that’s similar to a corkscrew, and without heat or much product. All you need to do is to dampen your hair and thread it through the Curlformers. You can let it dry while you sleep or in the evening before you go to bed.

When you take them out, you’ll have effortless curls that you can do what you wish with.

4. Multiple Braids

Box braids are great if you want a hairstyle that takes zero maintenance, but they can also pull on your hair and create hair loss. To switch it up, have your hairstylist create multiple braids. It gives a similar effect, just without pulling at your scalp.

While it does mean you’ll have to sit in the chair for a while to have it done initially, afterward, you have very minimal maintenance.

5. No Heat Straightening

A no-heat straightening style also means that your hair keeps a lot of its volume. We all know straightening natural hair takes forever, but this style allows you to get away with it without taking out the hot tools.

Roll slightly damp hair onto very large hair curlers. Let your hair dry overnight or while you’re getting ready. You can also use a hair dryer to speed up the process, and get your hair looking fab in no time.

6. Space Buns

Space buns are simple, but you can play around with them to get the style that flatters you the most.

All you have to do is to part your hair down the middle and then gather each side on the top of your head. Then, gather each side into a little bun. You can experiment by making them puffier or sleeker, or by leaving a few pieces of hair down; whatever your style is, you can achieve.

7. Wear It Natural

Why bother with all the twists and hair dryers and curlers? Wake up in the morning, put in your favorite products and go. No need to do anything to it after you’ve plumped up your hair with your faves. Let your hair do the talking.

Wearing Hairstyles for Natural Hair

There are endless hairstyles for natural hair that you can wear. Whether you’re looking for more volume, styles that are easy to create in the morning, or for something to wear around the house, the options are limitless. These seven hairstyles we’ve given you barely scratch the surface of all of the ways you can wear your hair.

There are endless hairstyles for natural hair that you can wear. Whether you're looking for more volume, styles that are easy to create in the morning, or for something to wear around the house, the options are limitless. These seven hairstyles we've given you barely scratch the surface of all of the ways you can wear your hair.