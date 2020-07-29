Level Up Your Nail Game With These Easy DIY Manicures

Doing your own nails can be so therapeutic! It’s that “me” time when you can do something nice for yourself and relax. If you enjoy doing your nails, we have all the inspo you need to create statement designs. We sourced some easy DIY manicures that everyone can replicate at home. Scroll down for gorgeous nail art that doesn’t require salon help.

Photo By @frecklepusnails/Instagram

Bring summery vibes into your look with this gorgeous floral nail design. You can pick different nail polishes to create a multicolored nail art or use two hues for a more neutral effect.