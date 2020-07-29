5 Reasons Why Chvker Butterfly Jewelry Is A Favorite Of Influencers

Social media influencers and content creators are usually the first to hop on trends and boost their popularity—particularly among young audiences. Lately, they’ve been obsessed with Chvker butterfly jewelry. This stylish Houston-based accessory collection launched in 2014 and has since grown into a brand beloved by both influencers and regular women alike. Major influencers like Gabby Epstein and Sierra Furtado are lovers of the Chvker, and share images wearing the pieces with their millions of followers. The jewelry is feminine and versatile, dressing up all different outfits and looking at home on social media feeds.

If you’re still wondering why influencers are raving about these must-have accessories, then take a look at the reasons below to learn why butterfly jewelry is an influencer favorite.

It Fits With Any Social Media Aesthetic

The vast major of influencers take their social media profile aesthetics very seriously, and don’t post any content that contrasts against its standard look to ensure consistency. For most influencers, particularly those in fashion and beauty, these butterfly-themed accessories perfectly complement their feed and add a feminine touch to their outfits.

Moreover, Chvker butterfly jewelry is available in a wide range of captivating colors and styles that can easily be matched with any feed or color scheme. For example, some influencers with bright and whimsical themes like to wear a dainty butterfly necklace, while others with a brighter and more dynamic style may prefer a statement, diamante-encrusted butterfly chain. This way, they can accessorize and still maintain the theme of their feed.

It Complements Any Outfit

Don’t we all need jewelry that can be used for any purpose—both dressy and casual? Butterfly jewelry, while giving any outfit a feminine touch, can work for all occasions. For instance, if you’re attending a formal event, a butterfly piece might be the ideal accessory to add flair to your attire and complement your dress. For a lunch date with friends, butterfly jewelry will work perfectly with a sundress and pair of kitten heels, or even with jeans and a nice top. There’s a Chvker design to suit every occasion.



Additionally, influencers often have to switch between looks for events and formal affairs; putting on butterfly accessories can spontaneously dress up their look, taking it from day to night seamlessly.

Many Celebrities Have Jumped Onboard The Trend

Influencers are often inspired by celebrities in aspects like their fashion choices and taste in the jewelry. Recently, more and more celebrities have been spotted sporting butterfly statement accessories, from musician Taylor Swift to reality star Kylie Jenner. Ariana Grande, one of the most followed people on Instagram, is frequently captured wearing butterfly earrings or a necklace. She even has a butterfly tattoo.

Thanks to its popularity among celebrities, this trend has filtered out to influencers and continues to be a must-have accessory. Actress and influencer Cierra Ramirez has even worn pieces from the Chvker brand itself.



Available In Different Styles

While the thought of butterfly jewelry may spark visions of girly charms, brands like Chvker produce a multitude of different pieces to suit every taste. Influencers in particular tend to be fussy with matching their accessories to their individual style. Some prefer understated jewelry, like clean-cut necklaces plated in gold, while others like chunky and bold jewelry.

The wide range of designs offered by Chvker make them an influencer favorite. Alongside necklaces and earrings, they also have a collection of butterfly rings, bracelets, anklets, and hair accessories. Moreover, wearing them allows influencers to improve their audience engagement by endorsing jewelry that their fans like.

It’s Timeless And Symbolic

Influencers are public figures, and their thousands or millions of followers like seeing what they’re wearing. Because of this, influencers can’t be caught wearing outdated jewelry. That’s why they’re very particular about wearing trendy jewelry and following the latest fashions.

Chvker butterfly jewelry resonates with people because it’s timeless and classy. It’s not like other fashion trends that come and go with the passing season. In fact, the entire concept of butterfly jewelry revolves around evolution. Influencers have to go through a great deal of constant change to maintain their public image, and butterfly pieces, through the representation of the humble butterfly who was once a caterpillar, symbolize growth and metamorphosis.

Conclusion

Influencers across the world are adding butterfly accessories to their outfits, and Chvker jewelry is one brand leading the trend. This feminine jewelry, from earrings to bracelets, can be worn for any occasion and made to suit any style, whether understated or flamboyant.