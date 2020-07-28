modern 90s grunge makeup looks to wear today

Many 90s trends are back in the spotlight and grunge makeup is not an exception. Inspired by the rebellious 90s goth, grunge, and punk movements, this aesthetic stands at the intersection of edgy and sexy. Think strong mascara and eyeliner, dark lips, heavy smoky eyes. It’s a pure contrast to the bright eyeshadow makeup trends that are popular on Instagram. Want to learn how you can pull off 90s grunge makeup looks the modern way? We put together a gallery of our favorite moody makeup looks for you to get inspired.

Photo By @atleeeey/Instagram

Burgundy eyeshadow is one of the best choices for sexy 90s grunge makeup looks. This statement shade will enrich your look, giving you a seductive gaze. Pair it with dark brown lipstick to nail that 90s rebellious glam.