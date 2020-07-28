3 Things to Think About if You Are Going to Fashion School

So many people graduate from college and then spend their daily lives living in a cubicle and using a mouse to chase numbers or words all over a spreadsheet or page. They lose the excitement in life and for most the passion may never come up if you ask them about their job. The pay might be good, but it’s a staid and sad existence if you are living like that. Perhaps you’ve already decided that you want to be different, that you want to do something exciting in your life. If you grew up captivated by magazine spreads, were sketching out clothing designs in your art book and were already cutting fabric and sewing at an early age, then fashion might be the perfect career for you. This industry is fast-paced and alive with sizzle and innovation. As a future designer, you’ll have a great opportunity to express your personality and showcase your passion and talent too.

The Fashion School’s Reputation

In the fast-moving world of fashion, where you go to learn can make a big difference in your career. It’s important to do your research on the school and find out all you can about their program and their reputation. It’s also a good idea to check out internships that might be offered, or inquire about special programs where you get to spend time at fashion centers. Talk to alumni and see what they have to say about the training and find out whether it led to jobs and success. Attending a top-rated fashion school can give a huge boost to your future employment possibilities and the right school name on your resume can open the door to working for an amazing designer or company. You should also be sure that your program is accredited by NASAD (National Association of Schools of Art and Design).

The Best Way to Pay for Your Education

Four-year fashion design programs can be costly. You may be able to get scholarships and grant money, so that could help. Even if you receive these stipends, though, they will likely only pay a fraction of the cost of your training. Working during the school year may not be possible because of the demanding program and all of the hours you have to invest in your studies and on assigned projects. Most students take out student loans so they will be able to enroll in their school and follow their fashion dream. When getting financing for your education, it really helps if your parent or parents agree to be a student loan cosigner. Lenders are much more willing to loan more money when they know that they have a qualified co-signer on the note.

Will You Be Trained in New Skills and Technologies

Like many industries in the world today, fashion is amidst a sea of change. Inherently, things move at the speed of light as new designs arrive on the scene and yesterday’s hot trend is now done. Broader influences, such as the rising interest in sustainability, are also impacting manufacturing processes and the raw material supply chain. You’ll want to be sure that your school that is current with all these advancements and is, indeed, on top of what’s to come. Top programs are embracing the exciting possibilities ushered in by new technologies. Some schools have opened learning labs that focus on cutting-edge technologies such as e-textiles, virtual reality and 3D printing. It’s ideal if your training is occurring in one of the fashion capitals of the world. If you are in one of these hotspots for four years, you’ll be right in the center of all of the most promising new developments.