14 Cute Easter Nail Art Designs

Since we basically missed Easter this year, as we were stuck inside during quarantine, we wanted to reflect on some super cute Easter-inspired nail art. Since neon and pastel colors are in right now, you can still wear many of these adorable looks.

Easter is surely one of the most adorable holidays in this respect, which gives us the chance to turn on our fantasy and go for drop-dead gorgeous nail art designs featuring cutie chicks, funny bunnies, eggs, sweet pastel colors and frisky patterns. In case you have no bright imagination in this respect, we suggest checking out these 14 absolutely adorable Easter nail art designs that will surely add a high dose of personality and a fun mood to your fingertips throughout the holiday season!

Easter Nail Art Designs: Chicks, Chickens, Chicks!

The first and the most descriptive “detail’ of Easter is a cutie yellow chicken, being used for decorating the house, for painting the eggs and for designing lovely nail art styles. You can draw baby chickens hatching from eggshells or ones already out and about in the world. Yellow is the exact color you need to draw these cuties, accompanied with black and red for drawing the eyes and the chicken beak. To inject more interest into your nail art design, add some egg prints or a basket full of eggs on one of your nails. Dots, flowers and lovely Easter patterns can also be great accompanying details.

It’s also vital to pay attention to the color combinations. In order not to create clashing looks, try to create a balance among bright and pastel shades, using any of the hues as a background and then going on working with the other for drawing the prints.