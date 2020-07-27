The Complete Guide To Ethical and Eco-Friendly Eyewear

It is important to invest in a quality pair of sunglasses, not only are they a great accessory, but they are vital in protecting our eyes from the sun’s UV rays.

If you are a conscious consumer, to help you to both look great, and feel great, look for companies that combine style and ethics. Here is a complete guide to ethical and eco-friendly eyewear.

Traditionally glasses frames have been made from non-renewable materials, such as plastics and oils. With one of the most popular, due to its low manufacturing costs, being petroleum-based plastics, which is highly pollutant. While these glasses may look trendy, they end up costing the environment, taking thousands of years to break down.

Luckily, there is an alternative. Eco-Friendly sunglasses are frames that have been made of sustainably sourced materials. These materials can be wood, bamboo, crystal glass or bioplastic, as well as steel, sheed reindeer horn and other glasses.

The most sustainable options of these are wood sunglasses, not only are these materials biodegradable but they are incredibly durable. Plastics can struggle to withstand extreme temperatures, making them more fragile and more likely to break. Unlike plastic, wood is resilient when it comes to temperature fluctuation, making them long-lasting and comfortable to wear on all occasions.

Ranging in styles and materials, recycled sunglasses are a great way for conscious consumers to put the environment first. Made from materials such as recycled plastics, metals, glasses, vinyl records, fishing nets, wheat, and more, recycled materials are another great source of eco-friendly shades. Since there is already an abundance of these materials floating around the world, with recycled sunglasses you are creating no additional waste, therefore, doing a lot for the planet.

Upcycling glasses or finding deadstock, is a great way to shop ethically and sustainably, making use of what is already produced and in circulation. Find an old pair of glasses with a frame you love, at markets, vintage stores or second-hand stores, and have the glasses refitted with new lenses. If they are looking a bit worn, or you want to have a fresh look, give them a fresh coat of paint or polish. Reusing frames is an eco-friendly approach to buying eyewear.

Ethical sunglasses are those made by companies that want to give back to communities and do good work with their profits, to make the world a better place. The most common practice for ethical sunglasses companies is to contribute to a cause for every pair sold. This may be to plant a tree, remove plastic from the ocean, donate to a charity or to give a pair to someone in need.

This summer when you are picking some stylish shades that frame your face, make a difference and choose sunglasses made from sustainable or recycled materials. Not only do ethical and eco-friendly glasses decrease your environmental impact, while giving back, but they also look trendy and cool.