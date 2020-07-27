Let’s Talk Mask Fashion

Masks are becoming a more and more essential part of our everyday fashion. In the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic, almost everyone wore disposable masks, expecting this to be a quick, passing requirement. Now, almost 5 months later, masks have become an everyday part of our fashion. Since we are required to wear masks daily, why not have one in every color to compliment each type of outfit? Here, we are going to talk about mask fashion and the most interesting types of masks to try.

Lace Masks Vs Plain or Patterned Masks

Since masks are here to stay, having fashionable masks that you love sporting is very important. So, let’s discuss the types of masks that are out there. My personal favorite masks are the Lace Masks. They are washable, re-usable masks made of fabric that have a lace layer over the fabric. They are delicate, feminine, and very chic. Plain-colored masks are also a great option, as they work with every outfit and style. All you need to do is make sure your colored mask doesn’t clash with what you are wearing. But getting a neutral-colored mask that goes with anything could easily fix this problem. If your style is bolder and more attention-grabbing, think of getting a mask in a cute patterned style. Many costumers and clothing designers have started making masks and selling them to friends on Instagram and Facebook, so be sure to keep an eye out. The variety of patterns and styles that masks are coming in is really surprising.

Practical Masks- Masks with Straw Holes

While I was on Etsy the other day, I found masks that were created with straw holes in them so you can drink through a straw without having to remove the masks. They have a little flap that goes over the straw hole to protect yourself and others when you are not drinking. How cool is that? Practical masks are becoming more and more common- ie masks that have practical purposes on top of just being a mask. These straw-holed masks are a perfect example. As someone who always has to have some sort of beverage and who loves straws, these masks are essential to my everyday adventures. They’re even more important for those who have to step outside regularly despite the pandemic.

Hobby Masks

Finally, there are some fun hobby-related masks that can show everyone that you are not only stylish but fun, as well. For instance, if you love going to Disney Parks, perhaps you can’t make it there now, but there are some adorable Disney-Park-Themed masks that you can buy from local artists. You can sport these cute designs and show everyone how much you love Disney! Many designers are creating masks adorned in their logos, as well, for these purposes. If you love Victoria’s Secret, you can get a signature VS mask or one with the PINK logo on it. Finding masks that tell others what you love is a fun and expressive way to do quarantine.

What the Future Holds

Who knows what the future holds in relation to masks. I’m sure the Pandemic will not last forever, but for the foreseeable future, why not have at least a weekly batch of masks you can wash and re-use. The more options you have to choose from, the more stylish you can look in your everyday life.

