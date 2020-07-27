As you can imagine, just as your body needs a healthy diet to survive, so do your hair follicles Often times the hair is overlooked because the strands on your head are essentially “dead”. However, where the hair follicles meet the scalp are cells that are alive and needing nutrients and oxygen to survive. With that being said, your diet can absolutely affect your hair.

If you fail to consume a proper diet or do not manage your stress levels well, your hair will ultimately suffer. It will appear weak and malnourished. Follow along in this article to learn all about how your diet can affect your hair as well as some helpful tips to keep your diet and hair on track.

The Connection Between Your Diet and Thinning Hair

A diet that is rich in nutrients and vitamins replenishes your hair and gives it the vitality it needs. Furthermore, you don’t just require a balanced diet for healthy hair and skin, but plenty of water too.

If your diet lacks certain minerals and vitamins, it will slow your hair growth and deteriorate its appearance. Most importantly, you need to provide your body with plenty of vitamins, like A, C, and E, for a healthy scalp.

What Vitamins are Best for Your Hair?

Foods that are high in vitamins such as A, B, C, and E are all beneficial to your hair health. You can get these necessary vitamins from fruits, vegetables, dairy, fish, meats, grains, and seeds.

If you fail to provide your body with adequate nutrition, you deprive your hair of nourishment it needs to thrive. Most people can dramatically improve their hair’s health and appearance with just a few small dietary changes. In many cases, if people address their diet deficiencies in time, they can successfully stop their hair loss problem and strengthen their hair.

Another vitamin that is great for hair health is a DHT-blocking vitamin. DHT is a hormone present in the scalp that if overproduced can cause hair loss. Vitamins that block DHT have enzymes within their natural ingredients that help put a stop to this overproduction.

What Are the Best Nutrients for Your Hair?

The most important nutrients for preventing hair loss are Omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids work to protect and nourish your hair, aid in new hair growth and bring a glossy shine to your hair. Some good sources of Omega-3 fatty acids are chia seeds, walnuts, soybeans, and flaxseeds, among others.

Vitamins B and D are essential too because they help produce red blood cells. Vitamin B produces red blood cells that carry nutrients and oxygen to your hair follicles and scalp, stimulating hair growth. The best sources for B6 are potatoes and bananas. In addition, you must consume sufficient portions of dairy products and meat for vitamin B12, as well as tomatoes and citrus fruits for folic acid.

Vitamin D is also necessary for keeping your hair, bones, and skin strong. Certain studies even suggest that a deficiency of Vitamin D in your body leads to definite hair loss, with hair falling at a faster rate than its growth. The best sources of vitamin D are egg yolks, liver, fortified foods, fatty fish, milk, and others.

Other essential nutrients for your hair are proteins, trace minerals, and iron. If your body lacks protein, your hair will grow to be weak and brittle. The best sources of protein are animal products such as eggs, fish, and meat. You can also derive protein from plant products such as grains, lentils, beans, and nuts.

Iron deficiencies also contribute to hair fall problems. Red meats, fish, and poultry are great sources of iron for your body to absorb. You can also consume iron from plant sources such as potatoes, dark leafy greens, lentils, and beans. A lot of bread varieties and cereals contain large amounts of iron as well.

Other essential elements for your hair include selenium and magnesium, zinc, copper, and iodine. You can also ask your doctor to prescribe a daily multivitamin for you to ensure that your body gets those minerals and vitamins that your hair most needs.

Tips Beyond Diet

Although it is extremely important to eat a well-balanced diet to keep your hair strong and healthy, there are other tips that you can incorporate in with a healthy diet to keep your hair thriving. I have listed some of these options below.

You can use a laser cap for hair loss. Laser caps are currently very popular in the hair loss industry because of their effective, non-invasive technology. These caps contain low-level light therapy technology to help those experiencing age-induced or genetically responsible hair loss.

Use essential oils to increase hair thickness. Essential oils such as coconut, peppermint, rosemary, lavender, lemongrass, and tea tree are all great options to use when trying to keep your hair healthy. Each essential oil contains specific properties beneficial to the health of the hair strands and follicles.

Use DIY hair masks to put on as a topical treatment method. There are several recipes for hair masks that you can make at home and leave in your hair for 30-40-minutes at a time before rinsing with shampoo and conditioner. These masks help keep your scalp hydrated and can stimulate new hair growth.

Incorporate a healthy, all-natural shampoo into your hair care routine. Make sure this product is free from harsh and harmful chemicals that can damage the hair. This includes parabens, sulfates, etc. By using a healthy shampoo, your hair will be given a good opportunity to thrive.

Conclusion

Be cognizant of the foods you are eating and how it is affecting your body. A poor diet does affect your hair growth. The good news is that you can set this problem right by correcting your deficiencies, incorporating a balanced diet into your daily routine, and use methods like laser therapy to boost hair growth.

By using some of the tips above on top of eating a healthy diet, your hair will be given the best chance to live.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Four Common Weight Loss Obstacles and How To Overcome Them