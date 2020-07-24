Try The Prettiest Short Nail Designs For Summer

Some women like wearing their nails short for a variety of reasons. First of all, short tips are less likely to break. So, you don’t have to ever deal with the frustration of a broken nail! Short nails are also more practical. Some ladies wear them because of the nature of their job. No matter the reasons, you can create just as pretty short nail designs as you’d do on long nails. Whether you’re a busy lady, working mom, or love wearing short tips, take a look at our gallery of the prettiest short nail designs for summer.

Photo By @nail_art_by_tal/Instagram

Infuse your days with vacay vibes by recreating this sunny manicure. It’s an easy design you can achieve at home or you can ask your creative friend to do it for you.