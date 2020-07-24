Essential Pieces to Get This Summer if You’re a Diver

Many of us are stuck back inside again under a “Safer at Home” order. Since travel seems to be out-of-the-question for a good many people, perhaps the best way we can get our adventurous kicks in this summer is by scuba diving. Many can’t leave our own country to see other locations, but no one said it was out-of-the-question to explore the other world- you know, the one found under the ocean. Perhaps, for now, the calming depths of the sea can serve as our escape from the stress and concerns of the real world.

Since COVID-19 and contamination is still a very real concern, it may be the time to invest in your own scuba gear if you have the disposable income to do so. After all, it may not be safe or sanitary to use rental gear at this time, as you really don’t know how well these items are being cleaned. So, here are a few essentials you should think about investing in as a diver looking to escape the pandemic of our world this summer.

Regulator

A diving regulator is a must-have piece of equipment for any diver during this time. After all, since part of it goes directly into your mouth, you should know exactly where that regulator has been at all times. When you’re renting, there’s no guarantee thousands of mouths haven’t been on the second stage before and it may very well have not been cleaned. So, getting a diving regulator unit that matches your favorite color scheme is crucial. While most come in generic colors, be sure to show other divers how fashionable you are by purchasing parts (they can easily be changed out) in purples, pinks, blues, or reds. It adds a touch of style to your diving equipment.

Wet Suit

A wet suit is the next most important piece, as 1- it will be close to your body and therefore really shouldn’t be shared and 2- should fit well; it’s hard to find a perfect-fitting rental suit. Many rental wet suits can be unisex, and it’s very clear men and women are built differently. So, aside from the added benefits of being able to clean and monitor your own suit, you really want one that is built for your body. Many of us ladies have long torsos that do not feel comfortable in a regular wet suit. Have yourself properly measured and fitted for your suit as you would for a dress! And be sure to pick suits in color schemes that match your other accessories. Having a wet suit in your favorite colors really sets you apart and is so much more interesting than the boring plain black suits.

The Real Essentials: Goggles, Snorkels, Gloves, Boots, & Fins

The odds are that if you are a certified diver, you, at the bare minimum, have these items already. Most places require you to purchase them as you sign up for scuba classes. If not, be sure to pick a matching pair of goggles, snorkels, and fins so you can be the most stylish diver out there. And if you’re diving in colder water, be sure to have gloves and boots that match your wet suit.

BCD

While a good BCD is expensive, it’s much more stylish and comfortable to own your own if you can afford it. There are specialty BCD’s made just for the fit of a woman that you should absolutely consider, and many parts can be changed out to match your color scheme if you can’t find one already in your favorite color. The right BCD can turn your entire look around, making you look completely fashionable even under the water.

Dive Computer

Finally, if you’re a regular diver, you should have your own dive computer. They come in all shapes and sizes, and some are even wireless. A good computer is, of course, essential in keeping you safe as you dive. And you can always find a good one in any color scheme you’re looking to put together. The type of computer is important for your overall look, too. Do you want to wear it on your wrist like a watch? Is it nicer for you to have a connected unit? You decide what works best for your look, and go for it!

Diving is a very intricate sport where safety is a top priority. But fashion doesn’t have to get in the way of a safe dive. You can easily find the best equipment in the most stylish colors and well-fitting cuts. Be sure to keep all of these things in mind as you upgrade you dive style this summer. Enjoy being down under the water while you can’t travel through the air!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Ibagari Boutique Hotel is a Diver’s Heaven