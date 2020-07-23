The Lob Haircut is the Biggest Post-Quarantine Hair Trend

The lob haircut remains a trendy choice, especially after quarantine. It all started with many of us getting a bob haircut last year when everyone was obsessed with this classy style. Given that salons were shut down, we had no choice but to watch our bob transform into a lob. And many of us love the result! If you’re like us, scheduling an appointment to perfect your shape, this gallery of the prettiest lob haircuts will give you plenty of inspiration on what to do with your long bob. Our top picks will also help you find your match, in case you’re still looking for the perfect shoulder-length haircut.

Photo By @rambutseries/Instagram

With the rise of many ’90s trends, this bold aesthetic has influenced even how we cut and style our tresses. The flipped hair trend is perfect for a chic lob. This cut frames the face beautifully while visually slimming the face.