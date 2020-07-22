fresh ways to style your beachy waves this summer

Beachy waves are one of the timeless hairstyles that you can wear all-year-round. The look is fashionable in summer, as the combination of sun and salty water creates the perfect beachy waves. It’s also an excellent option for cold weather as it infuses one’s look with vacay vibes. Some ladies need to use a curling iron to create the look. Those with natural waves can get away with a sea salt spray. No matter the technique used to get the style, beachy waves look flattering on everyone. But wearing the same old hairstyle can get boring with time. If you want to spice up your look, try some of these chic, fresh ways to style your beachy waves.

Photo By @breerubinhair/Instagram

These loose curls make an excellent foundation for diverse beach hairstyles. Enrich your look with a boho-inspired half-updo topped with real flowers.