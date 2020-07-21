Half-Dip Nails Are The New Way To Do French Manicures

The classic French manicure keeps inspiring nail artists to create new modern variations. Half-dip nails are the latest manicure trend that follows the French aesthetic. While there are many modern takes on the French tips, we love this alternative as it requires less precision, meaning that even beginners can nail it at home. If you’re looking for an easy manicure to recreate by yourself, the half-dip nails offer plenty of variations to get creative. Scroll down for major modern French nails inspo.

Photo By @oraclenails/Instagram

This French-inspired mani trend looks exactly as it sounds – dipped fingertips in nail polish. The idea is to paint half of the nail in a color of your choice and leave the other half bare. But, there are no rules! You can play with the shape and bring the color down, leaving just a small bare area, or combine the technique with classic application of nail polish.