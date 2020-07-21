Half-Dip Nails Are The New Way To Do French Manicures

Half-Dip Nails Are The New Way To Do French Manicure
Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

The classic French manicure keeps inspiring nail artists to create new modern variations. Half-dip nails are the latest manicure trend that follows the French aesthetic. While there are many modern takes on the French tips, we love this alternative as it requires less precision, meaning that even beginners can nail it at home. If you’re looking for an easy manicure to recreate by yourself, the half-dip nails offer plenty of variations to get creative. Scroll down for major modern French nails inspo.

half-dip nails are the new way to do french manicure
Photo By @oraclenails/Instagram

This French-inspired mani trend looks exactly as it sounds – dipped fingertips in nail polish. The idea is to paint half of the nail in a color of your choice and leave the other half bare. But, there are no rules! You can play with the shape and bring the color down, leaving just a small bare area, or combine the technique with classic application of nail polish.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.