Breakouts Begone! CBD and Skincare

Let’s be real, ladies: breakouts do not actually go away with age. No matter how many times we were told in high school that our skin would clear up in our twenties, the simple truth is that most people deal with skin issues for most of their lives. Many of us have spent hard-earned money on products that will allegedly clear up pimples and blackheads for good, only to find that the product either does not work at all, or irritates our skin to the point where we need to buy even more products to reverse the damage. CBD, or pure Cannabidiol, might be the solution you need to clear up your skin and help you be more confident the next time your friends want to take a group selfie.

CBD lowers anxiety

If you search the internet for reasons why your latest breakout has occurred, one of the first causes listed is stress. The more stressed we are, the more our cells produce oils that clog up pores. With the transition to working from home and trying to manage Zoom calls with household demands while also trying to protect yourself from COVID-19, stress is abundant in every part of our lives. CBD has calming properties that relieve anxiety and stress, so adding it to your daily routine can keep your body calm enough to allow your pores to clear up or at least give you the chance to help them clear up.

CBD actively calms inflammation

Blackheads and breakouts are typically caused by inflammation of the skin. When the skin on your face is inflamed, it is a lot easier for oils and dirt to pile up and get stuck in pores. Skincare products with CBD help to calm that inflammation. CBD also has skin-rejuvenation properties to heal the aftermath of a breakout, regardless of how intense the bout of acne appeared.

Antioxidants in CBD can lessen the signs of aging

This effect has less to do with acne and more to do with generally looking your best, so it is an important feature to know about. Since CBD is derived from a plant, it is loaded with antioxidants. Those antioxidants act against damage and, because of the anti-inflammatory properties mentioned earlier, can visibly change the way your skin looks. Signs of aging that plague every woman like unwanted wrinkles and a dull complexion are likely to vanish when CBD is applied to the skin correctly. It may take some time to truly see the effects, especially if you deal with an abundance of wrinkles or laugh lines, but it is definitely worth the wait.

Now that you know the benefits of CBD on the health of your skin, the next step is to go find the products that will work best for you. Look for pure extracts and reputable skincare companies; caring for inflamed skin is no joke, so do not skimp on the right products just because the knock-off is a tiny bit cheaper. For more information on exactly what to look for, check out www.cibdol.com. Your skin will thank you for it.