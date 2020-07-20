The Trendiest Wig Options that Look Like Real Hair

We’ve all been there. We’ve purchased a wig online thinking it will look flawless- it does in the pictures! Then, it comes in and it doesn’t look real at all. Well, there’s money wasted. Most wig-purchase mishaps occur because one doesn’t understand the phrases and traits needed to make a good wig. So, we are here today to talk about the best features a wig can have to make it look like it’s really your hair. From material to cap to style, we have you covered.

A Quick History Recap

Before we discuss modern wigs, let’s take a quick detour into the history of wigs. Wigs have been around since the conception of fashion and beauty, and many ancient societies have been recorded as wearing wigs. Then, in the 16th and 17th centuries, wig popularity took off! Because of hygiene concerns and how easy it was to get lice, many wealthier members of society would shave their heads to avoid getting lice. Then, they would put elaborate wigs and headpieces on to look more fashionable and, well, wealthy. Since wigs were such an intricate thing at this time, only the wealthy could really afford a good wig. So, they naturally became a symbol of power in the 18th century when men were known to wear powdered wigs while women stepped back and began wearing headpieces and extensions in their hair. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, wigs went out of fashion. They became associated with those who couldn’t grow their own hair or with those who were losing hair. And then the 21st century came around, and social media changed the world! Thanks to Instagram and YouTube beauty, wigs are in again! As fashion and beauty trends are changing daily with influencers switching out their hair color as if they are changing hats daily, wigs have become a necessary go-to. Rather than destroying their hair by over-dyeing it, people are using wigs daily!

The Best Material for a Wig

When purchasing a wig, the odds are that you want it to look like it is your real hair. There are a few times in your life where you don’t need it to, such as when you are shopping for a Halloween costume, where cheap synthetic material is okay. But that isn’t usually the case. For the most realistic looking wigs, you should go with one of the following options.

If you are able to find a good-quality synthetic wig, the odds are that it will cost you a pretty penny. But that’s okay if you’re looking to invest in a good wig. You have to be careful when buying synthetic, as some look very cheap. If you’re going with a synthetic wig that you want to look real, either buy it in person so you can see what you are getting or buy it from a trusted brand that you have used and liked before.

The odds are if you are looking for a realistic wig, your best bet will be purchasing a wig made from real human hair. Human hair wigs are naturally going to look more real, as they are made from real human hair. However, if you are looking for the top-of-the-line quality wigs, look for virgin human hair wigs. Virgin hair is hair that has never been dyed, permed, or chemically treated before. It’s the healthiest and most natural human hair you can find. Virgin human hair wigs, when constructed, are put together with the cuticles intact and all running in the same direction. This helps keep the wigs from tangling better than any other wig, which keeps them lasting longer than any other wig.

Wig Cap

The construction of a wig cap is one of the most important parts in keeping a wig looking natural. A poorly constructed wig cap can make the best virgin hair look fake. There are traditional wefts made from thin strips of material that run from ear to ear. But on these, the hair all runs in the same direction, so these wigs are not able to be restyled. However they are styled when you purchase them is the only way they can be styled due to the way they are built, so they aren’t the best option if you are looking for a durable, every-day wig you’d like to style. Open cap wefts are lighter and easier to wear than traditional wefts. These are popular with those looking to wear wigs for long periods of time all at once. They are made to keep the head cooler.

If you’re looking for a more realistic-looking option, though, then you want to go with monofilament caps. The reason for this is easy- they give the appearance of an actual scalp when the hair is parted or styled. Each strand of hair is pushed through the cap and knotted into place by hand, which is a very intricate process, making this style much more expensive. So, if you’re looking for a the most realistic style of wig, go for a monofilament wig. It’s also possible to purchase a part-monofilament cap if the first option is far too out of your price range. These can keep the natural-looking part while allowing the rest of the wig to be tied in a more traditional way.

If you’re looking for an even more natural look, the best, most realistic way to wear a wig is to wear a monofilament cap combined with a lace front wig. Lace front wigs create the appearance of an actual hairline, which allows you to style the wig away from your face. With a lace front and monofilament cap, you get the appearance of both a scalp and hairline, which is what you want in your wig for the best type of style.

Wig Style

Lastly, how you style your wig can make or break the look of it. If you want your wig to look just like your hair, think about styling it in a way that takes the attention away from your hairline. This would be done by styling your wig so you have bangs or creating a natural layered look within the wig. The more layers and styling you do to your wig, the more it will look like your actual hair.

With this information above, you should be able to find the most perfect wig that looks like your actual hair. Keep in mind the cap, material, and style are all key elements in finding the most natural looking wig.