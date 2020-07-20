The Cutest Small Ankle Tattoos For Women Who Want to Express Their Unique Personality
Ankle tattoos have gained immense popularity these days, especially among women. The discreet placement allows ladies to decide when to show off and when to cover their inks. Small ankle tattoos are suitable for women who want to express their personality and stand out in the crowd without covering their bodies in big, dramatic inks. If this sounds like you, take a look at our gallery of small ankle tattoos for women, filled with designs that will elevate and enrich your look.
Tattoos that feature flowers symbolize elegance and beauty. You can add a deeper meaning to your ankle tattoo by replicating this cute and inspiring design. It might represent a positive outlook, someone near and dear who is no longer with you, or anything that you wish.
Rose ankle tattoos are a highly popular choice among women. These mesmerizing flowers have a dual meaning. The flower itself symbolizes hope, promise, and a new beginning. These bright meanings are contrasted by the thorns that stand for loss, and defense. Overall, this flower symbolizes balance. You can further customize the ink with a choice of color, as they symbolize different things too.
Brighten up your look with a pop of color with this innovative ankle tattoo. If you’re an artist or creative, colors might play an essential role in your life. Embrace your favorite color mix with this cute ankle tattoo.
The ankle makes a great spot to create your galaxy. There are multiple designs you can achieve with stars, the moon, and other planets. It all comes down to your preferences.
The ocean has a calming and soothing effect on some people. If that’s you, recreate this ink that symbolizes your love for Mother Nature.
Show off the brave and courageous lady that you are with small ankle tattoos that feature lions. These animals represent strength and leadership, making an excellent choice for everyone who fits in this description.
Zodiac ankle tattoos are prevalent among ladies. While this is an Aquarius ink, you can look for a variation of your horoscope sign.
Imagine having this cute lazy kitty on your ankle to brighten up your days? You may choose to portrait your furry friend or replicate this adorable design. It will infuse your life with positive energy!
If you’re looking for minimalistic ankle tattoos, we might have your perfect match. This classy design is excellent for ladies who want to enrich their look with something simple yet effective.
