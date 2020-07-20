The Cold Trend That Sculpts to Perfection

For many people, body fat can be a real nuisance. Sure, you can tone most of your body naturally, through exercise and dieting, but some fat just doesn’t go away as easily.

This can come from a variety of factors, such as that part of your body not moving around as much, or you simply don’t have the time to get the right exercise. There are many reasons why losing weight is hard for a full time or even part-time working individual, but that’s why there are treatments like Coolsculpting NYC clinics’ favorite way to tone, sculpt and shape the body to your absolute desire.

The treatment works in a very unique way, completely different from any other form of fat reduction. And there are many advantages to getting Coolsculpting over other popular body toning treatments. This is why it’s becoming a bigger and bigger hit with clinic-goers all across the globe, as more people than ever before are fascinated by how the procedure functions and just how it manages to safely remove fat cells, without causing any kind of damage to the body.

No Damage At All

And when I say no damage, I really mean none of it. Other fat reduction treatments require some kind of physical removal of the fat clumps, whether through burning, evaporating, or cutting them out. While this is efficient and incredibly safe considering how much effort and preparation goes into the procedure, these types of treatments still leave behind scarring and damage to the body.

Even if the damage is controlled, like an incision in the skin or a simple injection, some of you may not be so interested in having to wait for stitches to heal or a certain compound to dissipate. You want something that does as little damage to your body as possible but still sculpts it with the same efficiency as these methods.

Coolsculpting is this treatment, as it requires no cuts, no injections, incisions, burning cutting, or pulling.

A Little Bit of Cold

As the name implies, Coolsculpting uses the power of the cold to tone the body. If you’re confused by this: don’t worry, it’s natural. But the explanation is actually more simple than you think.

Fat cells can be destroyed in two different ways. First is through external means, such as cutting or burning them, which is called necrosis or the death of the cell as a result of some kind of damage. But there is also apoptosis, which is stimulating the cell to destroy itself. All cells, not just fat, have special kinds of coding embedded into them, which, when activated, causes the cell to act differently.

Fat cells are naturally programmed to basically commit cell suicide when they come into contact with high pressure of cold air for a certain amount of time. This was discovered by doctors in the 20th century when they noticed that kids who ate more popsicles had less fat buildup in their cheeks. So it was found that fat cells have this weakness and can be dealt with using the unique power of cold.

Coolsculpting takes advantage of this and brings the cold right to your skin. And when I say cold, I mean the not-very cold temperature of 39 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit or around 4 degrees Celsius. If you’re wondering how cold that is; it’s a little warmer than the standard temperature of your fridge.

But obviously, when concentrated on a special part of the body, it’s going to be a lot colder than when you stick your head inside the fridge. The Coolsculpting pumps apply pressure to a certain part of your body and begin pumping cold air for around 40 to 50 minutes. This gives the fat cells enough time to react to the cold and it’s enough to stimulate them

After the process of apoptosis has begun, the cell slowly shrivels up and dies out, after which it is processed and consumed into the body. As a result, there is no fat cell, but also not a single scar or injection. The only artificial input in the entire procedure is the stimulation of the fat cells to begin apoptosis. After that, it’s all naturally guided by your body’s natural abilities.

A Bit of Determination

The price of having a purely natural form of fat trimming has to do with time because for Coolsculpting to have a full effect on your body, it will take from 4 months to half a year. While this does sound like a long time, you need to understand that your body has to naturally get rid of the fat cells. This doesn’t just happen overnight. It takes time and determination.

This is something that puts a lot of people off, as we’re used to getting immediate results and we want nothing short of an instantaneous effect. But for those of you patient and determined enough to make it through the months of waiting, what awaits you is a beautifully toned body, that was all done through your body’s abilities and barely any external input from the procedure itself.

This is why it’s so important to find the kind of clinic which will guide you properly through those months and give you the proper directions to reach your final results and a satisfyingly toned body.

MiracleFace MedSpa is one of these clinics and it offers a great deal on Coolsculpting NYC to all clients, both new and loyal. The treatment plan is tailored to suit as many individuals as possible, regardless of their income, so that as many New Yorkers can enjoy the wonderful effects of Coolsculpting as possible. All that’s asked of you is to look through the MiracleFace MedSpa website and see for yourself how you can sign up for an appointment and get treated as soon as possible. And the only thing holding you back from having a naturally toned body is just a mere phone call.