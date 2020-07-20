Choosing the Vintage Style that Works for You

Vintage (or retro) fashion is something that never really goes out of style. It stands the test of time. There are major themes from each decade left behind that we love to mirror and wear today. From the pinup of the 50s to the boho chic of the 70s, key elements from these generations have carried through into today’s trends. Many ladies even take preference in making their signature style completely inspired by retro looks. Why not give it a try? Let’s take a look back through fashion’s past to decide which vintage style works best for you.

50’s Pinup Style

50’s pinup style is absolutely here to stay. It’s a favorite of many girls who love the flirty, feminine look. If you are keen on choosing tea-length dresses to wear daily over other pieces, then this is definitely the style to try. 50’s pinup style includes pencil skirts, dresses with tea lengths and fluffy skirts, polka dots, and well-tailored items. Pair this with cat-eyes and red lips, and it’s a classic look. This tends to be a very specific image, and most girls who love this commit to the look daily. Basically, you probably already know if pinup style is right for you or not.

60’s Tailored Glam

The tailored dresses of the 60s are a more relaxed, modern version of the 50’s pinup style. If you like tailored pieces, especially suits, to go with your dresses and skirts, the 60’s retro look is right for you. This style also encapsulates the big, glam hair and soft, classic makeup, too. This is a more versatile look for the everyday woman who wants to showcase a slight bit of retro style in tailored pieces and moderate glam.

70’s Boho Chic

I’m definitely a boho girl. If you love wearing peasant tops and comfortable, flowy sleeves and skirts, the boho chic look is perfect for you. Characterized by peasant tops, especially the style with cinched waists and flowy sleeves, boho has withstood the test and time and become a retro classic from its use in the 70s. Long, flowy skirts are another boho option as well as flowing dresses. If you like casual, comfortable, and non-tailored pieces, this is the decade for you to get inspired by.

80’s Color Bomb

We’ll stop at the 80’s. I know I’d, personally, like to forget about the fashion of the 90’s and the early 2000’s. The 80’s holds a lot of outdated fashion trends, but the one theme that stuck around as retro and is still in style today is bright, colorful pieces. We always love playing with color, and the 80’s was absolutely a time for that! If you love bright, casual styles, then take your cue from the 1980s.

Why not take inspiration from each decade? I love to have a few key boho dresses, a few pinup looks, a few tailored pieces, and a few bright, fun looks. And I choose them on the day as I feel. There are days where, of course, we will want to feel modern, but for the days when you want to feel retro, having options to choose from inspired by each decade is the key to being a prepared Fashioniser.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Retro Style Tips: A Journey into the Past