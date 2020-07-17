These Mind-Blowing Beauty Transformations Prove That Any Woman Can Look Like a Celebrity

Most of the time, makeup artists show flawless models wearing makeup. But there’s a growing category of artists on Instagram that share before and after photos of clients and regular ladies alike. These makeovers give us a chance to see the insane power of makeup. It’s not only about the outer makeover, but the inner satisfaction and boost in confidence that makeup products and techniques give to the wearer. We sourced some of the most mind-blowing beauty transformations to prove that every lady can look like a celebrity if she had a glam squad to take care of her look.

Photo By @paintedbyspencer/Instagram

This lady went from cutie to bombshell in just a couple hours. The soft, feline makeup look gave her a seductive look, while the wet hairstyle created that I-just-got-out-of-the-pool effect. The makeover is a winning combination of natural glam and summery hair.