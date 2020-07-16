Trendiest Braided Hairstyles You Should Try In 2020

There are so many hairstyles you can come up with for yourself, but braids are easily the most versatile. With the diverse ways you can create braids, they can be stunning for any event, season, or time of day. Finding the perfect outfit for a particular day is only half of the battle, and is sometimes easier than figuring out what to do with your hair. Finding a fun new braid look could escalate your ensemble through the roof, especially if you have the proper skillset to execute them cleanly. To help you in your search, here is a list of trendy braided hairstyles for 2020 that could save your outfit this year. And a big thank you to @valentinaferragni, @twistmepretty, @shelleygregoryhair, @missysueblog, @ellepearls, @ashleyymari3, @kirstenzellers for constantly serving great braid inspo!

1. Boxer Braids

Definitely one of the trendiest braided hairstyles for 2020, this is a look that falls more on the sporty side, unless the rest of your styling decisions make it more sophisticated. Boxer braids will give you a sleek, pulled back look so you don’t have to worry about stray hairs getting in the way. You can keep things simple and chic, without worrying about overworking your hair. This is a style ideal for summer, when you want that pulled back braid, but need the practicality of keeping the heat away from your face.