Refresh Your Beauty Routine With These Gorgeous Cool Toned Makeup Looks

In case you haven’t scrolled enough over your Insta feed, cool toned makeup looks are everywhere! Captivating blues, seductive purples, energizing greens are just some of the hues that have taken over the world of beauty. Unlike warm makeup looks, the cool glam has that dose of edge that makes the wearer stand out with minimal effort. If you’re in the mood of switching things up in your beauty routine, start by recreating some of these insanely pretty cool toned makeup looks.

Photo By @ovidiuperta/Instagram

This delicate glam embraces the beauty of different cool hues. The graphic and smoked out elements in this makeup look require an experienced hand, so give it a try if you have the skills!