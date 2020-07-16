Is Now The Right Time Move?

The country is slowly trying to bring itself back to normal after the upheaval we’ve experienced over the last few months. In the U.S. the Covid-19 virus has killed over 100,000 people, cost many people their jobs, and hit the economy like it has not been hit in over a decade. With all that said, as businesses start to open back up and people get back to work, things can hopefully start to get back to normal soon. In the meantime, there are still many aspects and milestones of life that can and must continue whether there’s a pandemic or not. One of those is moving. People move for all sorts of reasons. Whether you take the plunge is ultimately up to you, but there are some questions you can ask yourself to see whether it is currently a good time to move.

Are You Looking for More Peace and Quiet?

With a pandemic, unfortunately, comes fear. This can be fear of crowded spaces, fear of other people, and fear of making contact with door handles, railings, and other commonly touched objects and surfaces. For many people, the option to move into a quieter and less populous place is very enticing after living in a crowded city. Natural beauty can be a replacement for the crowded energy of a big city, and more and more people are flocking to country living.

Not only are open spaces and green surroundings enticing, but the price could be right too. As they’ve become more congested, cities have gotten more expensive, and both renters and buyers are finding they are getting much less for their money as years go by. Moving to a rural location means having a cheaper cost of living, with the added bonus of more space. Fewer crowds means it’s easier for physical distancing as well.

Not only that, but at the moment approximately two-thirds of the workforce is working remotely. That means they can live anywhere and not worry about commuting. Many of those workers would like to continue doing so after the pandemic is gone. If you are in that situation, then a move to somewhere quieter and more spacious might be just the ticket.

Do You Want to Take Advantage of Current Housing Prices?

Moving might be a great option if you are looking to take advantage of lowered housing prices in some areas. A 3-5% drop might not seem significant, but it could be thousands of dollars or more in your favor. This is because people are losing jobs and the market has slowed down. With lower prices comes greater opportunities. If you are living in an area with high housing prices, you can cash in, even if it means selling your current home for less. Put your home on the market, and move to a similarly-sized place in another area. If the prices are low enough, you can make a bundle on the sale of your home and not have to sacrifice your standard of living at all. Give some long distance movers a call and get on the road. This becomes even easier if you are working remotely, since you may not even have to find a new job where you are going. Not only that, but you can tour homes in your jammies without needing to come into contact with other people through technological innovations. It’s never been easier to find a dream home.

Are You Vulnerable?

All throughout the pandemic, health authorities have said that certain people are more at risk. Possibly the most at-risk group is seniors. Your likelihood of dying from a virus skyrockets as you get older.

How can moving help with this? For one, if you are able, you can move in with or close to family or loved ones if they are not part of a vulnerable group. This can help if you live on your own. You do not want to get sick while living by yourself. You need someone nearby who can help you and possibly get you to the hospital. They can also bring you your groceries and other essentials so that you can stay safe at home until the pandemic passes. You may also be able to move somewhere that has stronger healthcare services or better access to support.

When moving as a part of a vulnerable group, it’s important to stay as safe as possible. To avoid exposure, you may want to hire long distance movers to handle everything for you. That way, you only have to worry about your own transportation. Your exposure to the outside will be limited, since you won’t be walking back and forth from a rented truck at both your current home and your destination. The moving industry, like every other industry, has made changes and adapted to keep clients and their workers safe.

Don’t think that just because a pandemic is raging you have to completely halt your life. There are very valid reasons why moving during Covid-19 is a good idea. Make sure to evaluate all of your options and make the right choice for you.