15 Must-Have Items For A Girl’s Classic Wardrobe

Classics are truly timeless and no matter how many new trends come and go, having these pieces in your wardrobe will be a blessing. Certain classic pieces ooze charm and elegance, wherever and whenever you wear them.

Check out the 15 must-have items for a classic women’s wardrobe.

Well-fitting denim

Denim has been a go-to option for women across the globe for so long. You have a variety of options now like cropped, distressed, boot cut, or skinny. Choose the shape and fit that suits you best and makes you feel comfortable.

White shirt

A white shirt is as plain or as dressy as you want to make it. Wear it with a vest coat or blazer for work or add hoop earrings and red lipstick to go from formal to dressy instantly.

Blazer

While blazers are available in many colors, a well-fitted black blazer is timeless. You can pair it with a shirt, blouse, or dress for different events and look stylish immediately.

Little black dress

From business meetings to date nights, this one piece can be dressed up or down based on your requirements. Choose an LBD that is up to the knees and does not have a low neckline, so that you can use it for formal and casual occasions.

Pumps

Statement pieces like a pair of Gucci shoes or pumps can add glamor to your look. Choose heels of a medium height so that they are comfortable to wear.

Knee-length boots

If you are wise enough to invest in Gucci shoes, you surely know the importance of having a great pair of knee-length boots. These can go perfectly with snug-fit denims or skirts.

Khaki trousers

Khaki trousers are a great summer or day-time piece that will give you a comfortable, laid-back vibe. Pair these with a breezy white top for the classic look.

Black dress pants

Black pants look great at the office, for dinners and practically anything. Pair them with fitted shirts in solid colors, silk blouses, or even t-shirts.

Colorful scarves

Scarves are usually not given much attention while shopping, but light, colorful scarves can instantly brighten up your look.

V-neck t-shirts

These comfortable and casual pieces are extremely versatile and can be used anywhere.

Cardigans

Cardigans give you a sophisticated look and can be found in many colors. They can be worn over blouses or dresses.

Ballet flats

You cannot always wear heels. Flats are great for daily wear or work, and they look great with denims, skirts, and even dresses.

Coats

Overcoats, trench coats, pea coats are all great options when it is cold or when you want to look chic.

Handbags

Handbags are important statement pieces and a must-have in the classic wardrobe. Choose one that is of medium size, so you can comfortably carry it around.

Jewelry

We are not talking about flaunting gold and diamonds but a bold piece in the neck or ears complements your ensemble well.