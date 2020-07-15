The Perfect Summer Pieces that Transition from Inside to Outside

Summer is hear! And that means it’s time to tackle the summer 2020 fashion trends. But you may not feel quite as stylish this summer after a long period of quarantine. Well, have no fear! Many fashion trends this year combine comfort and ease, things you can easily wear around your house, with fashion- styles you’d feel safe leaving your house with. This way, you are prepared for anything. Your clothing can easily transition from inside to outside with you. So, what’s in for 2020?

Mini Dresses

Mini dresses come in and out of fashion regularly, but for this summer, they are definitely in! Consider getting a cute mini dress or t-shirt style dress in either satin or linen. Whether you choose solid neutrals or bright, neon colors, you can’t go wrong with the mini dress. Plus, they are easy to slip into and wear around the house and even easier to run outside and do your shopping in.

Neon & Bright Colors

Neon colors have been in for several seasons, and they sure aren’t going anywhere. Neon is all over the fashion world right now. Whether you grab a sweatshirt, a satin dress, linen pants, or a nice tee, neon will compliment all of these elements nicely and add signature style and personality to your look. Even if you’re not considering neon, other bright shades will do the trick, too!

Babydoll Dresses

Babydoll dresses are a staple of class and innocence in fashion. They are part of a trend that always seems be in style- with minor tweaks done to the looks every so often. This season, you can expect to find an array of neutral and bright babydoll dresses. This is the perfect style for classing it up while you are stuck inside. Wear your dress easily indoors, and it can transition to the real world seamlessly. This is the piece to choose for your summer day-to-night transitions, too.

Linen

Linen is the perfect fabric for summer, as it is light and breathable. It’s something that feels very comfortable at home that will also translate into the summer heat without overheating you. Wearing linen is perfect when you feel the need to cover up with full-length linen pants (perhaps you haven’t shaved) but you still want to keep cool.

Puff Sleeves

What’s more classy and feminine than puff-sleeved clothing? It’s simple yet absolutely elegant. And it’s super in for summer 2020! Think about it, puff sleeves can be as simple as a plain shirt that works perfectly at home to a vibrant colorful shirt perfect for a day out.

Sweats

Sweats are in for 2020, so don’t fret! You can look cozy and stylish in your quarantine summer days and transition that look out into the world when you leave to get food. Of course, for summer, make sure your sweats are thin and lightweight!

Neutrals

While neons are absolutely in for 2020, the opposite side of the spectrum is equally true. Neutrals, from light browns to beiges to whites and blacks- all something to consider in 2020. There are some beautiful neutral peasant tops that could match any look. So keep an eye out for those beautiful, plainer hues.

With the right summer wardrobe, you can be both in-style and in-comfort. From inside your home to out and about, the above trends won’t let you down.

