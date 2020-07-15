The Most Mesmerizing Living Coral Makeup Looks to Try This Season

Living Coral Makeup Looks

Pantone’s Color of the Year 2019, Living Coral refuses to leave the throne. While its successor Classic Blue has been welcomed with praise, we still can’t get over the mesmerizing coral tone from last year. It’s a universally flattering tone that keeps inspiring makeup lovers to create gorgeous living coral makeup looks. Find out why Living Coral is such a special color in the world of beauty below. We put together a gallery of makeup looks to get your living coral obsession going!

living coral makeup looks
Photo By @dilansabah/Instagram

This splendid coral tone will infuse your complexion with youth and radiance. Even a simple glam with a pop of shimmer can take years off your face, energizing your entire look.

