Glow-In-The-Dark Phoenix Hair Is the New Hair Color Trend

Glowing neon hair is the newest full on trend that no one really knew they needed until they saw it. Once it was seen, it was on the scene everywhere. As trends evolve naturally it makes sense for glow-in-the-dark neon hair to be the next big and bold thing as rainbow hair is still on trend as well.

The fun thing about glow-in-the-dark hair is that it can look great in all light. Take a look at Guy Tang’s Instagram. Be careful though, his amazing creativity is an entrancing set of photos and amazing amount of skill. It is easy to lose track of time while looking through his work.

How to Get Glow-in-the-Dark Neon Hair?

Guy did a look where his model looked to have very cool, beautifully streaked my little pony bright hair, but when the UV lights came on ” POW ” Las Vegas glowing strands everywhere. One of the best things about following the beautiful constructions of Guy Tang’s talented mind is his YouTube channel, where he discussed the process to achieve this glowing neon hairstyle, dubbed Phoenix hair for obvious reasons.

On his Youtube channel, Guy explained that the color of the model’s hair has to be bleached to light blonde, then the hair dyes from Kenra Professional Creative Neons Colors collection were brushed in. He used Fuchsia, Red, Orange and Yellow in an ombre style to create the glow-in-the-dark Phoenix hair look, each color melding in well to for a lava rainbow hairstyle in normal light.

When the model was in the black light, however, her hair exploded into incredibly bright glow-in-the-dark neon hair. She will be ready for any party, any event, hell she will be the most impressive in her black lit spin class before even breaking a sweat. That very look is number 3 on the list below.

Go to Instagram and follow the #NeonHairBattle and #NeonMania hashtags to see what other people are doing with this doubly vibrant hair color trend. As stunning as the look is, it is best done with experience as the hair has to be bleached incredibly light for the colors to take full saturation and for the best glowing effect.

Bleaching can be technical and difficult to do without causing irreparable damage to hair. Done well, the glowing neon hair color can be as vibrant as you want during your time in the daylight and even brighter with its neon glow in black light.

Glow-in-the-Dark Hair Color Ideas

If you are a subtle person and want to try neon, check out a few glow-in-the-dark neon hair color ideas, as there is a lot of ways to go about folding this trend into your personal style. As with all hair colors, maintenance is required to keep it up and in order to keep the glow ever-present, hair has to be healthy and the upkeep has to be regular.

If you need a bit of inspiration, take a look at the glow-in-the-dark Phoenix hair colors below.

1. UV Reactive Neon Color Melt

Rainbowmegz is a mega talent; her Instagram is amazing, twisty and interesting. Unsurprisingly, her glowing neon hair is also. The rainbow hair with a UV mega glow is a great look and the color overall is everything the UV trend is about ” bright vibrant mega glow in the dark hair color.