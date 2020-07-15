4 Side Hustles That Work With Your Love Of Fashion

There has never been a better time to be able to make money from a hobby or passion. There is so much opportunity to make money because of the internet that there really is no reason that you can’t be making money from your love of fashion and lifestyle.

If you really wanted to, you could even make a career out of it. But, for the sake of this article, let’s assume that you love your job, but would like to make some extra money doing something that is more of a hobby.

In this article, I will go over several ways you can turn your love of fashion into extra money.

1 – Get paid to shop

There are many shopping apps out there these days that will help you earn a discount or coupon for doing shopping that you would be doing already.

When you go to buy clothes, have an app downloaded and ready to go. Then when you’ve paid, you upload a copy of the receipt to the app. If it is one of the partners, you’ll get some cash back.

There is a list of the best shopping apps on Money Monarch so you can learn more about them. It may not exactly be a side hustle, but getting cash back for things you want to buy anyway is always appreciated.

2 – Create your own clothes

You may be thinking that you need to run your own clothing line to make money in fashion. In reality, you can actually make some extra money if you have an eye for design without needing to go all in on a business.

You can make some clothing in your spare time and sell the creations on Etsy, for example. There are millions of people searching there everyday for something handmade and unique. If you make what they are looking for you can end up with a nice side hustle that is also fun to do.

3 – Start a blog

Admittedly, a blog about fashion is a lot harder to do these days and be successful than in years past. However, if you have a small niche that interests you and you feel has potential, then you could very well turn it into a money maker.

Find where the target audience is hanging out online and link back to your blog from there and you can create a loyal fanbase.

Then when you have enough traffic you can make a passive income from ads or even from affiliate marketing. That is when you are part of a program in which you get a commission if people buy an item through your link with a tracking code attached.

4 – Sell vintage clothes on Ebay

What’s old is new again and people are always on the lookout for vintage clothes to make a statement. If you have an eye for something that has potential then you may love shopping thrift stores to find something special. Then you can sell the items you find on Ebay and make a nice profit from it.