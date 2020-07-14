Instagram-Inspired Nail Art Designs for Long Nails

Though it is a small detail in an overall look, perfectly groomed nails can change a lot in your appearance. They can make you look more elegant and classy or add a playful and flirtatious vibe to your overall outfit. With the big variety of nail polish shades and textures available, as well as endless opportunities in terms of finding the right source of inspiration and step-by-step tutorials, nail art is gaining more and more popularity among the young and young at heart. And Instagram is just adding to the inspo. So, feel free to get inspired by this list of 10 smashing nail art designs for medium-length and long nails! Browse through the lovely options and try to recreate the one that best matches your capabilities and personal style!

1. Lady and the Tramp Nails from @Andreitus_nails

We can never have enough of those cute cartoon nail designs, since they represent the best way of embracing our reckless childhood and spicing up our looks with cuteness overload! The Lady and the Tramp nail design done by the talented Andreitus_nails is the first in our list, as it does capture one’s heart with the intricate images and the flawless result. Well, recreating this look will ask lots of talent, but you can certainly give it a try!