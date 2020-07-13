The Chicest Modern French Manicure Ideas to Try Now

The French manicure has acquired different statuses over the years. Going from a huge trend to a classic, to outdated manicure, the French tips are back in the game nowadays. Modern ladies are using this aesthetic to create various nail designs, from sophisticated to bold. Accenting your tips is always a good idea if you want to nail a statement mani. Scroll down to discover the chicest modern takes on the French manicure.

Photo By @nailpromagazine/Instagram

The cow print has gained a trending status in the fashion world in the past couple of years. Paired with a vibrant hue, this print can give you a one-of-a-kind French mani that’s anything but classic.