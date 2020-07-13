The Chicest Modern French Manicure Ideas to Try Now

French Manicure

The French manicure has acquired different statuses over the years. Going from a huge trend to a classic, to outdated manicure, the French tips are back in the game nowadays. Modern ladies are using this aesthetic to create various nail designs, from sophisticated to bold. Accenting your tips is always a good idea if you want to nail a statement mani. Scroll down to discover the chicest modern takes on the French manicure.

french manicure
Photo By @nailpromagazine/Instagram

The cow print has gained a trending status in the fashion world in the past couple of years. Paired with a vibrant hue, this print can give you a one-of-a-kind French mani that’s anything but classic.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.