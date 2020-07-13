How Can Art Turn into Fashion?

I am sure you’ve heard the famous expression and an Instagram caption veteran “The Earth without art is just ‘eh’.” There is a reason why people love and use this quote so much and it’s because it is true. Art does add beauty, meaning and a certain level of sophistication to our everyday lives.

Now, let’s talk about the second part of this article’s title – fashion. Some consider fashion art, while others think it doesn’t quite have all it takes to be art. Fashion is a means of self-expression and so is art. So what happens when you put the two together? How is it even done? In this article, I will share with you some of the ways to turn art into fashion.

Ready to go wearable art

There are a lot of brands across the world that have launched collections inspired by an artist or even an art direction. From bags, dresses to silk scarves, here some brands that turned art into fashion. Some of these collections and items are still up for sale, so you can get your own ready to go wearable art:

Yves Saint Laurent

As early as in 1965, Yves Saint Laurent released its Mondrian collection, which was inspired by a number of artists such as Poliakoff and Malevich. The signature item of the collection was the dress with Piet Mondrian’s Composition C, hence the name of the collection. The designer essentially used the paintings as prints for dresses, skirts, jackets and more.

Artuyt

Artuyt is a local Armenian brand of silk scarves that depict the works of Armenian artists. The brand uses not only paintings but also other cultural artefacts to give its customers a piece of their country and culture to wear in a form of a silk scarf. You may not be Armenian but that’s the great thing about art, it doesn’t have borders. Wait until you see the gorgeous silk scarves by Artuyt.

Louis Vuitton and Jeff Koons

Jeff Koons is not only known for its balloon animals but also for his collaboration with Louis Vuitton. The duo launched a very successful collection of handbags depicting the artwork of famous painters such as Paul Gauguin, Edouard Manet, Claude Monet, J.M.W. Turner, Nicolas Poussin and others. These handbags carry not only the legendary name of Louis Vuitton but also the talent of some of the greatest artists in the history of mankind. You can still find Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons bags in second-hand stores.

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on wearable art. Art isn’t a source of inspiration only for luxurious brands. Many small businesses across the world have and continue to turn art into wearable fashion. Here are two of my favorites:

Koko art

From silk scarves to shoes. Koko art founded in 2010 in London specializes in hand painted shoes. You can get shoes with your favorite painting on it or custom order a pair of sneakers with whatever painting or print you like. Another cool thing about Koko art is that they have a very unique pricing, they call it “Your size is your price,” which means your shoe size equals the amount you pay.

DIY wearable art

You don’t have to pay thousands of dollars for a Yves Saint Laurent dress or wait for days for your painted shoe to be shipped, you can make your own. Essentially every item of your wardrobe has the potential of being what I like to call “artted up.” Take a tote bag and print your favorite painting on it, voila, you’ve got yourself a wearable art. In this section, I want to go over some fashion items that you can “art up.”

Artsy t-shirt

The easiest thing to turn into wearable art is a plain t-shirt. I recommend using a white one, so that the print stands out but you’re free to choose any color you want. As a matter of fact, the color of the t-shirt can serve as the background of your painting. Now, if you are good at painting then you can simply get paints that don’t wash off and replicate the artwork of your choice. You can be as creative with it as you want.

On the other hand, if you can’t draw but still want to DIY a t-shirt with your favorite painting then I have a solution for you. You will need a t-shirt, a printer, plastic wrap, non-stick parchment paper and an iron. This is fairly easy to do, so just follow these directions:

Print out whatever painting you want to use. Iron your t-shirt to make sure there are no wrinkles. Cut out plastic wrap and put it on the t-shirt (on the spot where you want the print to be). Put the printed paining on the plastic wrap and cover it with another layer of plastic wrap. Cut the edges of the plastic wrap and wrap the edges of the painting with the extra wrap, so that it’s completely covered in plastic and no paper can be touched. Put parchment paper on your painting and slowly start ironing it (*make sure that the iron doesn’t have any water inside and that it’s on “no steam” mode). Use moderate pressure to iron all over the painting a couple of times. Pay attention to the corners. Check to see if the painting can be peeled, if not then you are good to go.

For more details, you can always check out tutorials on YouTube or Pinterest like this one.

If you wish, you can use other clothes like sweatshirts, tank tops, dresses or jackets. This DIY technique will also work on tote bags. Simply be creative, there are a lot of resources online that will help you find a way to integrate your favorite artwork in your wardrobe. After all, you can always use pins and stickers to give a new life and a touch of art to your clothes.

I hope you found this information and these tips useful.