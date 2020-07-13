Essential Pieces to Bring on Your Next Beach Vacation

When packing for that resort getaway this summer (and hoping the world is open for you to do so), there are many essentials you can bring that will help to make your trip to the beach special. From the accessories to those few essential beach dresses, we have you covered here! Read on to get inspired to pack for your next beach getaway.

Mix & Match Swimsuits

While you can re-wear a swimsuit while on vacation, it’s fresher and more fun to mix and match. So, we encourage you to find two bikinis that you love that match with each other. This way, you instantly have four bikinis- you can wear each as a set then switch and wear one top with the other bottom and the other top with the other bottom. This saves room in your packing and provides you with almost a week’s worth of options.

A One-Piece Swimsuit

One-piece swimsuits are absolutely in this season! Thankfully, you can easily find a cute one-piece with elaborate eyelets, cute ruffles, or cutouts and wear this for another day or two on your trip. This means that with 3 swimsuits total, your whole vacation is set on swimwear.

Maxi Dresses

If you’re going to a resort or just to the beach for a day, a maxi dress is a must-have. Since neon colors are in this year, bright, long, tropical summer dresses are a must to wear over your swimsuit. Since these will get sandier and dirtier much easier than wearing a regular dress, I’d bring several options that you can wear for your days out on the beach. The wonderful thing about maxi dresses is that they can easily transition from day to night, too.

Romper

Who doesn’t love a good romper? More importantly, rompers have been a staple of summer fashion for years now, and they have yet to go out of favor. For the beach, short-sleeved and short-pant rompers are the way to go. You can find a cute short romper to go over your swimsuits as a cover up; and they transition so well for when you want to leave to beach to go shopping for a bit.

A Summer Hat

It’s important to protect your face from the sun (and your whole body for that matter), especially if you’re going to spend a lot of time in it. So, be sure to either wear sunscreen or makeup with SPF in it. However, if you’re going to be out in the sun all day, to protect your face (and in the name of fashion), be sure to wear a nice, floppy sun hat. A nice hat to protect your face is a must-pack, and floppy sun hats are definitely in style.

Flip Flops

Flip flops are also always in style. They are the easy, essential summer shoes everyone loves to bring with them. Plus, they fit easily in a suitcase. And they go with any outfit while you’re walking across the sand. If you just can’t wear flip flops because they hurt your toes (trust me, I can’t wear them), then there are many cute sandal options that don’t have the foot thong.

Scuba Gear

Finally, this may seem strange, but if you are a diver or have some type of water sport you like to do, bring the tools for it! We’ll be talking scuba gear here, but this applies across the board to all water sports. Usually a popular beach will have spots to dive or to practice your recreational water sports. When you go diving or do these sports far from home, rental gear may not fit correctly or make you feel uncomfortable. Plus, it’s not attractive or stylish by any means. So, be sure to bring your essentials with you so you are cute and comfortable when participating. For scuba, this doesn’t mean to bring your own air tank or anything of that nature, but if you have your favorite mask, snorkel, fins, and well-fitting boots (and potentially a wet suit but only if you have room), bring them! You would feel much more comfortable in your own gear! And I bet they’ll look cuter than the ones you would rent!

By bringing the items above and a few cute accessories for your trip, you will surely have a relaxing time at the beach in perfect style!

