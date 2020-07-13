100 Ridiculously Awesome Braided Hairstyles To Inspire You

Braids are a practical and beautiful addition to any hairstyle. They offer texture, support and style and can be achieved in a variety of ways, shapes, types and sizes. If you are looking to spruce up a hairstyle with a quick braid or two, below you will find 100 different braided hairstyles that you can try.

1. Yellow and Green Braided Spacebuns

This is a quick and easy braided hairstyle to duplicate, once your hair is colored. You need to plait four cornrows back to the middle of your head, and then braid the loose hair all the way down. Take two braids on one side and twirl them flat to create a bun and secure with a bobby pin (wiggly side down) so it doesn’t slip. Duplicate this with the remaining two cornrows and you have your braided space buns!

2. Loose Plaited Ponytail

This is another braided hairstyle in the ‘stylishly messy’ hair category, where the ponytail is strategically placed for there to be face framing tendrils and a great anchor for a loose plait. The goal is to look structured, but loose, messy but planned, so the long plait is actually two, loosely done and then interwoven on the bottom.

3. Pulled Pastel Plaits

The colors are the star as much as the braids, as the colors complement the style and vice versa. The variety of braids range from pulled Dutch braids to regular braids, fishtails and loose cornrows.

4. Braided Rainbow Wraparound Updo

This is an elegant and fun braided hairstyle done on rainbow colored hair. This is also known as my little pony hair for the variety of color, each of which has a chance to shine in this very interesting updo that features a Dutch braid wrapped artistically around the head.

5. Low Space Buns on Cornrows

Cornrows are braids, where the hair is continuously fed into the braid to keep it along the scalp. This style works similar to the one listed above, but the buns are made at the top of the neck once the cornrows end.