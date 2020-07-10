The Best Cool Toned Hair Colors to Try Now

Feeling icy? You might need a cool toned hair color to match your mood! While warm hues are leading the world of beauty, there’s something special about those colors sitting opposite of them on the color wheel. If you want to nail a distinctive look, picking a cool toned dye job is one fabulous way to go. We sourced the best cool toned hair colors you can wear RN to ease your decision-making process. Scroll down to discover the trendiest cool contenders in the hair department.

Photo By @rossmichaelssalon/Instagram

This metallic dye job with blue hints is the perfect way to honor Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020 subtly. The faded effect will extend the wear of your hair color.