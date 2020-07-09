The Men’s 2020 Guide on How to Combat Hair Loss

Hair loss is a common problem among men, even at 21! If you’re one of those men suffering, here’s your up to date guide on how to combat hair loss

Did you know that 1 in 4 men begins to see signs of hair loss before the age of 22? By the age of 50, almost 90% of men experience significant hair thinning. Losing your hair can lead to low-self esteem, a decrease in confidence, and even relationship problems.

That’s why every man should try to find out how to combat hair loss. Combating hair loss naturally is entirely possible if you know a couple of tips and tricks. Keep reading to find out more.

Quit Smoking as Soon as Possible

Smoking is bad not only for your hair, but for your overall health as well. Each cigarette contains thousands of toxic substances and a good portion of them are proven carcinogens. Smoking also constricts blood vessels and arteries.

The smallest blood vessels, such as those found in your scalp, are the most affected. Since your scalp receives less blood filled with oxygen and nutrients, your hair will start thinning. Although this process doesn’t happen overnight, you can lose a great deal of hair due to smoking in just a few years.

Quitting smoking has never been easier than today. You can take advantage of private counseling sessions in clinics that help people get rid of this bad habit. You can also replace smoking with nicotine patches, vaping, or something else that’s less toxic. You can also quit smoking using the cold turkey method, although this might not be effective for everyone.

Avoid Cheap Hair Products

Some say that using a lot of hair sprays, gels, and foams can be detrimental to the health of your hair. This is partially true. Cheap and low-quality hair products can damage hair follicles and accentuate hair loss. This process can take a few years or even months. If you start to see your hair thinning or see patches of hair on your pillow in the morning, chances are that you are using bad hair products and cosmetics.

If you don’t want to go completely bald, try setting a higher budget for hair loss products. Go for reputable brands that make hair gels and shampoos enriched with nutrients and minerals. These products can actually protect against hair loss and strengthen the hair follicles.

Use a Laser Comb

Lasers are everywhere these days, not only in Star Wars movies. They can be used with bad intentions as a weapon, or good intentions for medical purposes. For example, there are combs out there that feature small lasers which can slow down hair loss.

How is this possible? Well, a laser is nothing else but a concentrated beam of light. When you sit out in the sun, your skin gets a tan as it’s stimulated by strong light rays. This also gets more vitamin D in your system. The lasers built in these combs have a similar effect. They gently stimulate the skin on your scalp, improving blood circulation.

At the same time, these small lasers will help with the detox process and increase keratin production. Hair follicles are made from keratin, so this stimulation will help to prevent hair loss. Make sure that you get a laser comb from authoritative brands and talk to your doctor on how often to use it.

Go for Prescription Medication

Although there are many ways to prevent hair loss naturally, you can also use certain medications. Finasteride and minoxidil are commonly used to treat hair loss in men. These are also known as DHT-inhibitors. DHT is a substance produced by your body. In excessive quantities, it can cause hair loss problems. Make sure that you talk to your doctor on how to use finasteride or minoxidil appropriately to combat hair loss.

Don’t Take Very Hot Showers

A lot of men prefer really hot showers and use this as a relaxation technique. That’s ok if hot water doesn’t bother you, but make sure that you don’t wash your head with very hot water. It will clear out the protective oils that coat your scalp and hair follicles. This can lead to hair thinning and other types of hair loss problems.

Your scalp and hair follicles generate their own organic oils every day. This helps to keep impurities away and give your hair a bright, shiny appearance. If you wash your scalp with very hot water or wash it too frequently, you are removing these protective oils. This can accelerate hair loss in the long-term.

Massage Your Scalp on a Regular Basis

You probably realized already that there is a strong connection between blood circulation in the scalp and hair growth. If something affects proper blood flow to your scalp, you might start to experience hair loss problems. The opposite is also true. If you do something to promote proper blood circulation in the scalp, your hair will remain strong and vibrant.

One way you can increase blood flow in the scalp is through massage. You can gently massage your scalp with your fingers for 5-10 minutes a few times a week. This will stimulate blood flow and ensure that your hair follicles receive sufficient nutrients and oxygen. You can also use different types of essential oils to promote a healthy scalp. Rinse everything with lukewarm water after your massage and expect to see positive results in a few weeks.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Eating clean has a plethora of benefits. Apart from prolonging your life and preventing disease, a healthy diet also promotes hair growth. Your diet should contain a lot of fruit, vegetables, and legumes. These foods have plenty of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that are required by your hair. A healthy diet can also slow down hair loss if you already have genetic problems with your hair.

On top of eating veggies and fruits every day, you should also consume sufficient lean meats. Chicken, turkey, and fish are considered to be lean meats and they offer you sufficient protein to prevent hair loss problems. Lastly, make sure that you drink plenty of water and other healthy beverages such as lemonade and green tea. Staying hydrated is crucial to maintain your health and have a shiny, attractive full head of hair.

Take Omega 3, 6, and 9 Fatty Acids Supplements

Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids are beneficial for your skin, hair, and nails. Your body needs them to maintain proper health and ward off disease. Unfortunately, you cannot get sufficient amounts of these fatty acids from food alone. That’s why experts recommend taking supplements with omega 3, 6, and 9 to ensure vibrant health. These supplements can be ordered online or found at different health food stores.

Omega 3, 6, and 9 are commonly found in eggs, fish, and various vegetables and legumes. Your body uses these substances to grow strong nails that don’t break that easily. Taking such supplements will also make your skin look shinier and more attractive. Lastly, omega 3, 6, and 9 supplements help your hair follicles grow longer and stronger. They will prevent having fragile hair or hair that can get easily discolored.

Don’t Wear Hats All the Times

Believe it or not, some bodies of research suggest that wearing hats for long periods of time can contribute to hair loss. The argument is that tight-fitting hats can stop blood circulation to the scalp. This is also true for tight caps or other types of headwear. Wearing them for too long can deprive the hair follicles of vital nutrients and oxygen. In just a few years or months, individuals can experience significant signs of hair loss.

How to prevent this? It’s simple – just don’t wear hats that often. If you love hats, at least buy those that are not that tight on your head. Some caps can be adjusted depending on the size of the head. Wear those more often and make sure they are set to a loose-fitting to prevent your scalp from being deprived of blood.

Remember that the capillaries and other blood vessels in the scalp are very small. The compressive force of a tight-fitting hat is sufficient to stop blood flow through these capillaries.

Do Yoga to Get Rid of Stress

For many men, their hair loss problems are genetic. This means that the hair has a tendency to get thin as the individual ages because his father experienced the same symptoms throughout his lifetime. On the other hand, some individuals experience hair loss problems because of excessive stress. They live very stressful lives and find little to no time to relax and decompress. If this is the case for you as well, you need to be introduced to yoga.

Yoga is a low-intensity type of physical activity. It has been practiced for thousands of years and it has incredible health benefits. Yoga can improve your flexibility, it can alleviate back pains as well as promote proper blood flow through the body. On top of that, one of the biggest advantages of yoga is that it can help you get rid of stress.

When doing yoga, you go through several postures called asanas. These postures will help to slow down the production of cortisol which is the main stress hormone. Doing yoga will also help you think better and have a more stable emotional system.

You can go to a yoga studio in your city or practice it at home by following YouTube videos for beginners. Practicing yoga several times a week for as little as 20 minutes is usually sufficient to help you relax and get rid of the stress that might cause hair loss problems.

Add More Protein to Your Diet

As mentioned earlier, hair follicles are made mostly from a protein called keratin. If you increase your protein intake, research shows that more keratin is made by your scalp. As a result, your hair follicles will grow quicker and stronger in the long run.

Adding more protein to your diet is not difficult. Apart from eating more lean meats, you can also take a protein supplement. Whey protein is usually recommended because this type of protein can be digested easily. Increasing your protein intake will also help you put on more muscle mass, especially if you also exercise on a regular basis.

Don’t Brush Your Hair While It’s Wet

Wet hair is in its weakest condition. This is when the hair follicles are the most susceptible to damage and deterioration. Brushing or combing wet hair will make the hairs more fragile. This can lead to hair thinning and multiple other hair loss problems. People with severe hair loss problems take advantage of scalp micropigmentation to improve appearance and boost self-esteem. You should try that out too.

Moderate Your Alcohol Intake

There is a strong correlation between alcohol consumption and hair loss. Men who overindulge in alcoholic drinks tend to grow less hair and experience other hair loss issues such as thinning hair. The reason for this is simple. Alcohol is a poison that damages the nervous system and various organs in the body.

If it’s consumed in excessive quantities, the damage can extend to the scalp and prevent hair follicles from growing.

On top of that, alcohol abuse tends to deplete the body of nutrients and minerals. That’s why chronic alcoholics are given plenty of vitamins when they visit a rehab center. When a body lacks nutrients, it tends to prioritize their usage. Most of them will go to the brain and other vital organs, leaving fewer nutrients for growing healthy hair, skin, and nails.

The key to alcohol consumption is to practice moderation. Having a few drinks every week is usually not a bad thing, but people who get drunk on a regular basis might start to experience hair loss problems sooner or later.

Now You Know How to Combat Hair Loss

Hopefully, this article answered your original question – how to combat hair loss. Try to put these pieces of advice into practice one at a time and see the results. If your hair loss problems are very severe, you can also consider hair transplant surgery. This procedure works on most men and it has impressive results in just a few weeks.

For more useful advice on how to combat hair loss, how to style.your hair, and improve your image, make sure that you check out the other articles on our website.