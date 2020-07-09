Problems With Ingrown Hair? Here Are 7 Ways to Handle Them

Ingrown hairs can be painful, itchy, and annoying. They can crop up anywhere, from the face to the legs and beyond, and many women just assume that they’re a necessary part of life. Thankfully, this is not the case. Read on to learn about seven ways to handle ingrown hairs to put a stop to those irritating bumps.

1. Use the Right Hair Removal Products

Ingrown hairs occur when a hair curls back on itself as it grows and becomes embedded in the skin. Shaving creates sharp edges on each strand of hair, which makes this unwanted growth pattern more likely, but not all hair removal products do this. Face and body wax remove hair from the follicle completely so that it actually grows back softer instead of developing hard, sharp edges, making consumers less prone to ingrown hairs. Check out Nacach to find the right wax products to treat any part of the body without having to worry about ingrown hairs.

2. Prepare Properly for Hair Removal

Make sure the skin is completely clean before applying wax and other hair removal products. If consumers have dirt or dead skin cells built-up on the surface of their skin, it will make it more difficult for the wax to remove the hairs fully and cleanly from their follicles, which makes them more likely to grow back in problematic directions.

To avoid dead skin and dirt buildup getting in the way of waxing, take a shower before each hair removal session. Use a gentle cleanser or body soap and exfoliate the area before getting out. Just make sure to rinse all products off completely and allow the skin to dry thoroughly before applying the wax.

3. Exfoliate Regularly

Ingrown hairs occur more frequently when hair follicles get clogged with dead skin cells, which force the hair to grow sideways instead of straight up and make them more prone to reentering the skin. Exfoliating regularly can help to prevent the buildup of dead skin cells. This allows each individual strand of hair to grow straight instead of getting trapped in the skin.

Look for products that contain physical micro-dermabrasion granules. They’ll work better than chemical exfoliants without drying out the skin, leaving it smooth, beautiful, and less prone to ingrown hairs. Most experts recommend exfoliating any area of the body on which hair removal has been performed once a week, regardless of how consumers remove their hair.

4. When Shaving, Use a Sharp Razor

It may be tempting to just buy the cheapest razors available, but using a disposable razor is a great way to wind up with ingrown hairs and shaving rashes. Avoid disposable razors at all costs, and if there’s no avoiding them, throw them away after one use. As the name implies, they’re not designed to be re-used, so the blades dull quickly.

Those who opt for shaving instead of more effective hair removal methods should invest in high-quality razors and plenty of extra blades. Electrical shavers are also a good bet for those who don’t care about having 100% smooth skin since they don’t shave the hairs down all the way to skin level, which removes problems with itchy re-growth. Just don’t expect to find an electrical shaver that doesn’t leave a five o’clock shadow.

5. Always Use Shaving Cream with Manual Razors

Shaving cream is designed to make the skin extra slippery to ensure that blades don’t drag. Soap, body washes, and other products are only designed to remove dirt and keep skin clean, so they won’t fit the bill for a perfectly smooth shave and they won’t help consumers avoid itchy painful ingrown hairs. Look for alcohol-free, sensitive skin formulas and stock up on shaving cream instead of waiting until it runs out. It really does make a difference, so most consumers only make that mistake once, but it’s better to just avoid it entirely by always using products designed for ensuring a comfortable shave.

6. Use Anti-Inflammatory Lotions

Whether they opt for using a razor to remove unwanted hair or using more long-term methods like waxing, consumers should always treat their skin after hair removal. Find a post-shave treatment that contains anti-inflammatories and is designed to cleanse the skin of dead skin cells, then use it after each hair removal treatment. It will help to keep the skin smooth and supple and will avoid the buildup of dead skin responsible for clogging pores and causing ingrown hairs.

If consumers already have a few red, itchy bumps to deal with, anti-inflammatories can also come in handy. Look for anti-inflammatory products that are also antibacterial to heal the infection, which is what is causing the redness, and treat all that inflammation and infection before removing the ingrown hair. Gentle exfoliation can also work the hair out without damaging the skin, making it easier to get back on track with normal waxing or shaving routines.

7. Consider Investing in Laser Hair Removal

Laser hair removal offers a less temporary alternative to shaving, waxing, and depilatory creams. Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t usually produce 100% permanent results, but the way it works means that ingrown hairs will still be a thing of the past.

Laser hair removal causes hair to grow back finer and sparser until, if consumers stick with it, the follicles stop producing hairs entirely. This reduces the coarseness of the hair, making it much less likely that ingrown hairs will keep popping up.

The Bottom Line

Ingrown hairs aren’t just unsightly. They can also be itchy and painful, especially if consumers pick at them or try to remove them while the area is still inflamed. If treated improperly, ingrown hairs can also cause permanent scarring. The best way to deal with ingrown hairs is to avoid them, to begin with, by using the right hair removal products, preparing adequately for each depilatory session, and treating the skin afterward to ensure that it is smooth and free of inflammation, dead skin cells, dirt, and other debris that can encourage ingrown hair formation.