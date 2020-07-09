DIY Dermatologist-Approved Skin Treatments For Radiant Skin

Traditionally, access to dermatological procedures and treatment has only been accessible to a privileged class of high-profile socialites, celebrities, and fashion models. A visit to a dermatologist is not only an expensive affair, but the treatments that follow can also dry up any savings that a person has.

Facial grooming and healthy skin are desirable, but everyone does not have the resources to buy expensive treatments and procedures. This is where DIY Skincare treatments come in. Internet, being the single greatest equalizer seen by mankind, has swathes of literature that prompt users to try unique skincare procedures and facials. But, with great power comes great responsibility. Everything on the internet cannot be trusted, and one comes to visual beauty, no one is willing to expose their skin to potentially harmful substances.

After getting in touch with clinically-approved seasoned Dermatologists, we asked them about skincare treatments that are accessible for the vast majority of people. The answers were alarmingly useful. Homemade remedies can prove to be equally rejuvenating for the skin, if not more. With a range of everyday ingredients and grooming elements that a person has in the handy kitchen cabinet or bathroom, different recipes, and procedures can be created that have the potential to revitalize your skin.

If you are looking to transform your skin and reinvigorate its characteristic sheen, radiance, plumpness, and smoothness, we have compiled a list of the best DIY dermatologist-approved skin care treatments. Before we mention these procedures, it is important to establish some safety protocols before you randomly smear something on your face.

Keep These Things in Mind Before Using A Treatment

As every human is unique in personality, their skin type also follows the same principle. Though the treatments mentioned in this post are clinically tested, backed by evidence and vetted by dermatologists, there still is the slightest probability of skin damage because every skin reacts differently when exposed to skin treatments.

The best standard operating procedure to overcome any risk associated with skin treatments is to do a patch test. When trying out a self-made serum or a DIY skin therapy, first apply a small quantity on a patch of your arm, cover it with plastic and leave it there for a bit. After some time, see how your skin has reacted to the exposure. If your skin maintains its color, hasn’t turned red or you don’t feel any physical distress in the form of itching, then the test run is fine and you can reciprocate the process on the face.

Oatmeal, Honey and Yoghurt Facial Cleanser

Most anti-aging products in the market have tough retinoids, that can leave devastating impacts on sensitive skin. In this situation, opting for a DIY Oatmeal and honey-based facial cleanser offers a gentle facial cleansing therapy, that has both anti-inflammatory and scrubbing characteristics.

The recipe is simple: Use a food processor to finely grind a tablespoon of oatmeal and sunflower seeds with two tablespoons of yoghurt and one tablespoon of mildly warm honey. Once a uniform consistency is achieved, the serum is ready to use. The addition of sunflower seeds serves two vital purposes: these seeds are coarsely hence they enable scrubbing action and can exfoliate deeper dust particles embedded in the skin.

Sunflower seeds also release natural oils when they are ground, which gives a moisturizing element to the skin. If your skin is perennially dry, you can also add a touch of oil to enhance the liquidity of the mixture. Apply the recipe on your face and keep it intact for three minutes, before you rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Micro-Needling Treatment

Apart from serums, micro-needling can also rejuvenate your skin, providing with the resolve to fight off wrinkles, fine lines and scar marks. Before we understand this treatment, making sense of the phenomenon is important. Our skin gets its radiance, glow and smoothness from two naturally occurring substances: collagen and elastin.

As we age, the tendency of the body to organically sustain the levels of these two essential elements reduces. An external push is required by the body to produce collagen and elastin, and this is achieved through microneedling. In this DIY skin procedure, a wand-like device that has numerous pricking micro-needles is rolled on the skin. When these needles come in contact with the epidermis, they prick it leaving micro-injuries in their wake.

This disturbance is registered by the skin’s repair system as a potential opportunity to revitalize the skin and it increases collagen and elastin production as a result. Different channels of restoration are deployed on the skin surface that rejuvenates its smoothness, plumpness, radiance and tightness. With the help of micro-needling, you can reduce wrinkles, fine lines and scar marks without resorting to exorbitant skincare treatments.

Glow-Inducing Sugar Scrub

All of us have a sweet-tooth embedded somewhere deep down, but who knew that sugar can also be used to make a skin exfoliating scrub. To make it at home, you need to follow these easy steps: combine two parts sugar with one part olive oil. To enhance the scent of the serum for a premium skincare product feel, you can always add a few drops of your favourite essential oil, such as that of lavender. Once done, the product is ready to expunge dust, and other particulate matter stored in the depths of your epidermis.

For the best results, gently scrub the mixture on your skin with the help of circular movements created by the fingers. Start from the cheek region, and slowly move to the bulk of the face including the forehead, chin and neck region.

Irritation-Mitigating Green Tea Hydration Mist

As our internal body systems require anti-oxidants to flush out harmful toxins and chemicals, similarly, our skin demands a routine expunging of toxic substances as well. When it comes to anti-oxidants, green tea tops the list of the most effective ones. Amidst the noise of everyday tasks, we expose our skin to irritants such as prolonged UV exposure, particulate matter, and other pollutants such as sulfur compounds.

The accumulation of these materials on the skin can lead to inflammation, irritation and redness. In this situation, an anti-inflammatory hydrating mist can rejuvenate the skin, and give it necessary fortification against sustained cell disintegration. To make this mist at home, follow the following procedure: brew two tea bags of green tea in half a glass of boiling water. Let the tea bags rest for 15 minutes, while they release their extracts. After 15 minutes have passed, take out the tea bags and mix the tea with half a glass of rose water.

You can store this hydrating mist in a water shower and spray on your face when convenient. Dermatologists recommend that when you reach home after a day’s hard work, after washing your face, hydrate with this mist. Washing the face before hydrating allows clogged pores to open and expunge their dirt.

Coconut Oil Moisturizer

If you are tired of buying an expensive moisturizer, then look no further. Coconut oil is known for its ability to moisturize dry skin, along with an anti-inflammatory function. Most top-notch moisturizers feature have coconut oil as the central ingredient along with some additions for which they charge a hefty premium.

When you buy a jar of coconut oil, it will appear solid at first but it slowly disintegrates into a slurry-like consistency. This makes it super-easy to apply on the skin. The best thing about using coconut oil as a moisturizer is its natural trait to fuse in the skin, giving it a smooth and glistening look.

Be wary of one thing, coconut oil should only be used on the body and not the face because it can cause acne formation when applied on facial skin. This DIY all-natural moisturizer is set to be the most important weapon in your fight against dry, scaly skin.

Pore-Cleaning Serum Made From Egg Whites

When was the last time you had a dreamy dessert made of egg whites and thought if they could be used to improve the wellbeing of your skin as well? Chances are never, but what if we tell you that egg whites have the potential to force open clogged pores, enabling them to expunge dirt and toxic substances they have accumulated over the years. You might think that this is some fantasy fable, but it’s true.

The science behind backs the same fact: when egg whites and yogurt are mixed together and applied on the skin, the lactic acid in the yogurt leverages clogged pores in the skin, and forces them to loosen up. This opportunity is utilized by egg whites that seep into the pores and dry up. This not only produces a deep epidermal cleaning effect when the mask is rinsed off, but also prevents the pores from clogging in the future.

To make a face mask comprising of egg whites, blend one egg with a tablespoon of yogurt. Once a mixture is formed, apply it on your skin and let it dry for at least twenty minutes. Rinse it off, and enjoy the newly found radiance your skin has acquired.

Bottom-Line

Skincare does not have to be expensive. If you evaluate the most popular skin treatments, all of them boil down to the same science that can be achieved by home-based skin care procedures. The skin treatments mentioned above are not only accessible to a vast majority of people that cannot afford lavish appointments with a dermatologist but also keep their skin hydrated, radiant, and protected from the onslaught of harmful toxins in the environment.