8 Interior Design Secrets to Make Your Home Look More Minimalist

Minimalism has been a trend in the last decade and it shows no signs of slowing down as more people are saying goodbye to things that no longer bring them joy and making space only for ones that truly matter.

Along with a minimalist lifestyle, people will naturally gravitate towards minimalist decor. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it also helps with one’s mental health. The less visual noise one has to deal with everyday, the better because it frees the mind of the unnecessary, allowing it to focus on just the essential things.

If your goal is to achieve the same for your home, here are some interior design secrets you should try now.

1. Declutter your home

For your home to be truly minimalist, you should do a declutter first. Look at your existing items and separate the ones you need from those that you don’t. However, you don’t want to be too quick to throw things away. In the process of redecorating your space, you might need that rug or lamp later on. Only throw out stuff that you know you absolutely don’t need.

2. Streamline your furniture

Furniture takes up a lot of area in a home so it only makes sense to look into this next. Take an inventory of all the furniture in your home and see if you can get rid of some of them. Is it necessary that you own every piece? Remember, every item you remove will open up more space in the room.

3. Use storage

After decluttering, it’s time to find a home for items that you decide to keep. The goal is to keep them out of sight so you’ll want to designate an area to store them. Consider multipurpose furniture like an ottoman or a chest of drawers as these do a great job at hiding items. If you can afford it, opt for stylish storage as well. This will allow you to keep all chaos in while still having a chic home.

4. Leave some empty space

Having some empty space is part of minimalist design. This is why you want to cull your items, get rid of some furniture, and use storage to hide stuff. A home free that’s free of clutter will make it feel more airy and light.

5. Invest in quality over quantity

Every piece of item you bring into your home will affect the interior decor so you’ll want to be wise about your future purchases from now on. Think quality instead of quantity and invest your money on items that you know you will use and will really last for a long time. It could be a comfortable weighted blanket or a rattan laundry basket. Whatever it is, you want it to be functional and very high quality.

6. Choose neutral palettes

Paint colors can really create an impact on a room’s ambiance. Since you’re going for minimalism, you’ll want to opt for a neutral color palette. Colors that are too loud may only make the room feel cluttered. You don’t have to go for the usual white or beige. There are other colors that are well-suited for a minimalist home such as sky blue or light brown.

7. Play with texture

Having a minimalist home doesn’t mean that it has to look boring. You can still add visual interest to your space with the help of texture. So go ahead and furnish your home with a warm wool rug, beaded pillows, or a linen wallpaper. The key to pulling this off is to choose them in similar colors as the space so they still blend well.

8. Accessorize with plants

Another way to bring life into a minimalist room is with plants. In a space where there’s not that much stuff, plants will make for a great addition because they not only spruce up your space, they also improve the indoor air quality.

Which of these tips are you going to apply in your minimalist home? Share your thoughts in the comments below.