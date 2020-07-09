8 Gorgeous Smoky Gold Hair Ideas to Try Now

Smoky gold hair refuses to leave the throne. The name might not ring a bell, but you must’ve seen this seductively smoked out dye job with gold accents somewhere on your feed. What’s the deal with this hair color trend? First of all, it’s insanely easy to wear. Unlike the popular sunny highlights, this hair color will give you a more distinctive look. If we’ve sparked your curiosity with all the flattering words about smoky gold hair, please do yourself a favor and flip through our gallery full of inspo for your next salon visit.

Photo By @raphael_moreiraf/Instagram

Balayage is the right base for nailing the perfect smoky gold hair color. It’s a multidimensional dye job that features darker, ideally caramel tones on the roots and butterscotch blonde accents on the ends.