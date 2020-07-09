6 Wedding Gift Etiquette Rules Guests Should Know

There’s a little bit of a process to understand before we get to the bride gift box experience. Yes. There are some unwritten rules that we should all be adhering to. Wedding gift etiquette isn’t rocket science. But if you’re … you could be breaking some social codes without even realizing it.

Don’t worry, we’re here to help you avoid that faux pas. Here’s what you need to know.

Registry

Couples are getting married at various stages of their lives. Maybe they’re just starting out and need to furnish their entire home. Maybe they’re a little more established and have no need for a 4th blender. Couples are sure to register items that they actually need to build or improve their home. This is one of the more critical wedding gift rules

The exception to this rule is if you can find an item at another retailer for less money. There’s no reason to spend more money than you have to. If it’s on their list and you can save a few dollars, go for it.

RSVP

If you replied “No” to your wedding invitation you’re probably wondering about gift etiquette. Are you expected to send a gift? There’s no fast rule, unfortunately. It completely depends on your relationship with the bride and groom. If you’re in this situation, you’re probably wondering what to give as a wedding gift.

Feel free to shop from the registry, but since you can’t be there in person you may find a bride subscription box more appealing. This is especially true if you’re close to the couple. Bridal box subscriptions provide fun and practicality through the months leading up to the wedding. This is a great way to show the couple that you wish you could be there and participate more in their wedding.

Due Date

You shouldn’t bring the gift to the wedding. Average wedding gifts are bulky and a pain to lug around after the event. Instead, send the gift to their home or designated destination. Try to do so within 2 months of the wedding.

Some experts will tell you that you can wait up to a year when asked when to give a wedding gift. But, this is bad form. They are no longer newlyweds and it gives the impression that you forgot, you were trying to avoid it, or you simply don’t care enough.

The exception to this rule is when you are buying a bridal subscription box. As a rule, a bride subscription box– like our favorite retailer Miss to Mrs – is designed to help and entertain the bride through the months leading up to the big date. Make sure to deliver the gift early.

Minimum Requirements

If you’re going to give a wedding gift, make sure that it’s of good quality and/or meaningful. This means you should expect to spend a minimum of $50.

That sounds pretty inexpensive, but don’t get too comfortable just yet. That figure is what to spend on “acquaintances” such as coworkers.

When you’re talking about a relative or friend the figure rises up to $100. Close friends and family are even higher up to $150.

Of course, this is all relative. If the happy couple lives in a Manhattan penthouse and you live a similar lifestyle, you’ll be expected to spend much more. The opposite of this rule is also true.

Group Buy

Depending on your savings account and the items on the couple’s registry, going in solo may not be the best option. Feel free to reach out to other guests to pool your money. Big-ticket items are the least attainable by the couple, but often the thing that they need or want most. Feel free to make their dreams come true.

Show Me The Money

Money as a gift is an awkward topic. It used to be taboo. But, today is a different story. Many couples have all of the kitchen and home items they’ll ever need. But, they don’t have money for a down payment on a house or that vacation they desperately need.

Most couples will specifically set up a cash registry which takes the guesswork out of the whole ordeal. If they don’t, play it safe and ask the maid of honor if it’s appropriate and what dollar amount is in that happy spot between not too much and not too little.

The rules are straightforward but unless you’ve been to a lot of weddings, they may not be common sense. Follow these rules of thumb and you’ll avoid any socially awkward moments.