What to Expect at Your Hair Salon After COVID-19

The world is proving to be a very different place while slowly opening back up after the COVID-19 lockdowns. Food service is a completely different experience. Visiting convenience stores has become much more of an ordeal. And it’s practically impossible to leave the house without planning every detail of your journey outside.

But what about hair salons? After “quarantine hair” became the term for hair with grown-out roots, most people seem to be desperate to get out and get back to the salon. But the salon experience will surely be a different one. What will change?

First, it’s important to remember that everyone is wanting to have their hair fixed up after quarantine, so advanced preparation is key. Be sure to call your stylist as soon as possible to set up a date, as they are probably booked out relatively far in the future. Most salons are not accepting as many clients at the same time due to the social distancing guidelines, so that’s another reason to plan your trip well in advance. Walk-ins are also not being allowed in most salons, so, again, booking in advanced is really pivotal here. Be sure to expect a lengthy waiting list. If there’s not one, then that’s just a pleasant surprise for you!

Your salon experience surely won’t be the same. At least in the US, salons following CDC guidelines are removing all magazines, books, coffee stations, water areas, and anything else used for customers to occupy their time. Since all of these things are a way to carry germs, they have to go. So, unfortunately you can’t rely on reading a magazine while having your hair done as you could in the past.

You will most likely be required to wait in your car until you are instructed to enter the salon. Once you are sitting in your salon chair, it’s highly unlikely that you will be moving around much. Your journey will take you from car to chair-maybe to shampoo station (this is debatable)- back to chair back to car. I’ve heard that many places are requiring you to wash your own hair before coming in, but this is impossible if you are getting your hair colored, as the color must be washed out. So, the shampoo station may be cut for styling and only used in instances where coloring is done.

Both you and your stylist will be required to wear a mask, so chatter may be deterred depending on how one feels in the mask. Some stylists will continue to chat away with you regardless while others may not prefer to speak with their mask on.

Most payment methods will be encouraged to be touch-less or as touch-less as possible, like with most places.

In the end, it’s a case-by-case basis how the salon experience will be. It all depends on your salon. Planning ahead as best as you can will be your best tool for having the most successful salon visit directly after the COVID-19 openings. So, be prepared and speak with your stylist about the protocol when you book your appointment. This way, you know what you are getting into and you can make sure you’re heading into an environment that you are comfortable with.

