These Beauty Products Have Been Linked to Cancer

It’s a known fact that our beauty industry needs a major facelift. The FDA has been allowing chemicals and other dangers into our skincare for far too long. In fact, many European countries have banned chemicals and toxins in their beauty products and cosmetics that we still allow without blinking an eye in the United States. Some of what we allow is actually quite alarming. In fact, the laws governing our cosmetics and personal care products are so loose that carcinogens and other cancer-causing chemicals are easily and legally allowed in our everyday products. The following beauty products contain harmful ingredients, so watch out and consider switching to organic and natural brands.

Baby Powder & Facial Powders

Baby powders (and other beauty and facial powders) can use Talcum powder as one of their main ingredients. After years of research, Talcum powder has been found to be quite harmful despite being used in many everyday items including baby powder, powder perfumes, facial powder, and feminine hygiene products. Studies have found that the regular usage of items with Talcum powder has been liked to an increase in risk of ovarian cancer. In fact, the idea of a talcum powder lawsuit has become all too common. The American Cancer Society has even been speaking against using Talcum powder in products, as it is a known carcinogen.

Keratin Hair Straighteners

Keratin Hair Straightening products have been known to carry Formaldehyde and Formaldehyde-releasing preservatives in them. While this isn’t the case with all of them, it’s actually a surprisingly common ingredient. Formaldehyde has also been found in eye shadows, mascaras, nail polishes, shampoo product, and blushes. This dangerous carcinogen has been linked to leukemia in humans and has gained attention and warnings form the American Cancer Society.

Eye Shadows

Believe it or not, many eye shadows use heavy metals such as cadmium to hold their color. This is a dangerous practice, as cadmium and its compounds are highly toxic to the human body. This carcinogen has been found to cause kidney, lung, and prostate cancers. As mentioned above, Formaldehyde can also be found in some eye shadows, as well.

Lip Gloss

Finally, your everyday lip gloss may very well contain Silica; when inhaled, the dust from silica can lead to lung cancer. The more you are exposed to Silica, the more likely you are to develop lung cancer or Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

We hope that after reading this article you will be more cautious when purchasing cosmetics and skincare products. It’s important to read the labels of any product before purchasing. If you have brands you can’t step away from, be sure to read their product labels thoroughly to ensure no extremely harmful chemicals are in the product. While minor amounts of certain chemicals in products can be harmless, it shouldn’t be worth the risk in the end if the chemical can cause cancer. With the right knowledge of chemical compounds and product ingredients, you can save yourself a lot of pain and suffering down the road.