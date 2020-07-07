The Prettiest Gingerbread Caramel Hair Colors to Try This Season

Food and beverage-inspired hair color trends have been insanely popular for years now, giving a delicious look minus the extra calories. Thanks to one of the biggest trends in the hair department, you can now have a gingerbread caramel treat without rising your sugar quote. Gingerbread caramel hair is one of the prettiest food-themed dye jobs that are suitable for year-round wear. It may have started as a seasonal thing, but we are pretty sure that this warm coppery hair color is here to stay. At least our Instagram feed and favorite hairstylists say so. If you want to spice up your look, scroll down to discover the best gingerbread caramel hair colors you can bring to the salon as a reference.

Photo By @soho.salon/Instagram

Gingerbread caramel hair stands somewhere between brunette, blonde and red. It’s a mesmerizing warm blend that provides a distinctive look without being overly dramatic.