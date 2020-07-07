Save Time in Getting Ready: Try These 4 Semi-Permanent Makeup Procedures

Most women wish that they have a ‘woke up like this’ glow, already looking good the moment they wake up. But in reality, looking dolled up after you wake up requires intensive beauty regimen work, unless you’re gifted with extraordinary genes.

Getting ready and putting on makeup in the morning can take up too much of your time. The good news is that you can now achieve a “woke up like this” look with the help of semi-permanent makeup.

Imagine waking up every single day and looking like you’re ready to take the day on. With semi-permanent makeup, not only will you look presentable all the time, but you will also feel good, minus the hassle of applying makeup.

What is semi-permanent makeup?

Semi-permanent makeup is a term that implies different procedures that result in making markings on the face to enhance and reshape an individual’s features. These markings can last up to 4 years, depending on how your skin would react to the formula used for the semi-permanent makeup.

It is similar to a tattoo, in a way, but as the name suggests, it’s only semi-permanent. Unlike tattoos where the ink is injected deep into the skin, semi-permanent makeup is injected only to a superficial layer of the skin. The most popular semi-permanent makeup procedures are semi-permanent eyeliners, lipstick, eyebrow microblading, BB glow, and eyelash enhancement.

Semi-permanent makeup is generally safe. However, there are still factors you need to consider before undergoing the procedure to avoid any complications and infections. Always do your research and look for studios or salons that have good reviews. Don’t forget to do patch tests to see if you have allergies or sensitivities to ink.

Aftercare is also important. Make sure that you follow the instructions given by the beauty technician. Proper healing and aftercare will show the best results of the procedure.

Additionally, semi-permanent makeup heals faster than normal tattoos, so you don’t have to worry about prolonged pain during the healing process. However, expect flaking, scabbing, and dryness on the part of your face that has been worked on.

Semi-permanent makeup will naturally fade over time, and you can accelerate the fading by not following the aftercare routine. However, if you want to remove your semi-permanent makeup, have it removed professionally. You can have a saline solution injected on the part of your face with semi-permanent makeup. Another alternative would involve laser removal, which can be quite expensive.

Eyebrow Microblading

Microblading is a semi-permanent tattoo technique where the blade is used to make thin, hair-like strokes to create full-bush looking brows. There is still a level of pain that can be felt with microblading. However, the pain is lesser than when having a permanent tattoo. To ensure that you won’t feel even a bit of pain, a technician will apply numbing cream on the area before microblading.

Before undergoing a microblading procedure, make sure that you avoid drinking anything that can thin out your blood. These products include aspirin, alcohol, anything with caffeine, and using retinol. The procedure can last up to two hours, depending on the shape and strokes of the eyebrows.

Aftercare is also essential to maintain perfect brows after microblading. Protect your freshly-bladed brows by avoiding activities that can accumulate moisture, such as sweaty workouts, swimming, and washing your face with water, for one week. Vaseline can also help alleviate the itchiness that you might feel during the healing period.

Your brows will appear a bit dark at first, but it will eventually lighten after a few days. Brows will naturally fade after a few years. However, you can have touch-ups done every six months to maintain the strokes and the shade of the eyebrows.

Lip Blush Tattoo

Lip blushing is a semi-permanent tattoo that enhances the color and shape of the lips, making it appear glossy after the procedure. The procedure involves lining and defines the lips, making it fuller. Many say that this is a good alternative to lip fillers.

Getting lip blush tattoos can be painful, but technicians will apply a numbing cream to the area before doing the procedure, which can last up to two hours. The healing process takes between 5 to 10 days, depending on how fast your body heals. Moreover, the color of the lips will vary a lot during the healing process. Don’t pick on the scabs during the healing process to avoid lip damage.

After blushing, make sure you regularly use a lip balm to keep your lips moisturized. If the tint slowly fades after a few months, contact your technician for touch-ups.

Eyeliner Tattoo

Eyeliner tattooing is a cosmetic technique that replaces the everyday eyeliner with a semi-permanent one. It is a procedure that places ink on the upper and bottom lash lines. This type of eyeliner is not placed on the waterline, unlike the usual eyeliner.

Like any other semi-permanent makeup, an eyeliner tattoo is not as permanent as a traditional tattoo. And like other semi-permanent cosmetic tattoos, eyeliner tattoos fade over time. You will have to get it retouched if the color starts to fade. This tattoo can last up to 3 years, depending on your aftercare.

You can also customize the shape and thickness of the eyeliner you want to put on your eyes. You can choose a high-definition, a powdery finish, tight line, or thick line shapes of eyeliner. You can also choose what color you want for your eyeliner.

Eyelash Enhancement

Eyelash enhancement is an innovation from the usual eyebrow microblading. This procedure involves marking or tattooing a black line of ink across the lash line, like an eyeliner, but with a softer and more natural finish. Technicians fill in between the lashes to create an illusion of thicker eyelashes.

Similar to any other semi-permanent makeup, the result of eyelash enhancement can last up to 4 years, depending on the aftercare. Like eyebrow and eyeliner tattoos, a touch-up is required every few weeks or so after the first procedure.

Takeaway

Shy away from your usual makeup products and switch to semi-permanent makeup. Because of this innovative makeup procedure, you can now save time when getting ready for the day. With the help of semi-permanent makeup, you won’t have to suffer from the everyday hassle of applying makeup. Plus, you’ll get to have that ‘woke up like this’ moment every day.

Author’s Bio:

Lexi is a student and freelance writer who loves all things beauty related! Her side job at Ulta keeps her up-to-date on many of the trends in make-up, hair and skin care and she enjoys sharing her knowledge with her customers. Hoping to grow her online presence in the wake of COVID, Lexi has also begun writing blogs and articles to develop an audience and help women outside her social circle to recognize that, while true beauty comes from the inside, it’s easy and fun to reflect your inner beauty on the outside! When she isn’t working, studying, or creating make-up and skin care tutorials for her friends, Lexi enjoys skiing and visiting amusement parks to find the best roller coasters, or curling up with her cat, Mandu, a great cappuccino, and a good romance novel.