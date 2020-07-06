The 90s Rogue Streak is the Most Effortless Way to Highlight Your Hair for a Statement Look

It seems that the 90s won’t leave the spotlight anytime soon. Even two decades later, trends keep coming back to bolden up our modern days. The rogue streak is one of the most popular retro trends at the moment. The reason why everyone is willing to try this retro trend is its impactful look and low-commitment. You might have heard it under a different name as well. Also known as the money piece, this detail can make a huge difference in your look with minimal effort. Want to find out more? We prepared a gallery of the prettiest rogue streak hair colors along with everything that you need to know to hop on this trend.

Photo By @eunicekimhair/Instagram

What exactly is the rogue streak? A 90s way to highlight your hair! Chunky, framing highlights in a different, preferably bold shade that creates high contrast with the base hair color.